The Las Vegas Raiders are signing free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Cooper, 31, returns to the organization that drafted him with the fourth pick in 2015 when the team was based in Oakland.

In 52 career games with the Silver and Black, Cooper totaled 225 catches for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. The Raiders traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season. The Cowboys then traded him to the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 offseason, and the Buffalo Bills acquired him last October from the Browns.

Cooper rejoins the Raiders after Jakobi Meyers requested a trade amid a contract dispute, according to a source. Meyers wants a new contract as he enters the final year of his deal and doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining. The Raiders have no plans to trade the 28-year-old pass catcher.

Meyers is coming off a career year in which he totaled 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tre Tucker had 47 receptions for 539 yards. Other than Meyers and Tucker, the Raiders' depth at wideout is questionable.

Rookies Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech are expected to have key roles on offense. Thornton, who is 6-foot-5 and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds at the scouting combine, has emerged as a starter. Throughout training camp, he has showcased his big-play ability, which could make him a threat on the outside. He is fine-tuning his route running and improving his chemistry with new starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Bech, the 58th pick in 2025, has played primarily with the second-team offense in practice.

Cooper, a 10-year veteran, played in eight regular-season games and three more in the postseason for the Bills in 2024. During some of that time, he dealt with a left wrist injury suffered in Week 8, his second game with the team.

The Bills traded a 2025 third-round pick as part of the deal for Cooper. He caught 20 of 32 regular-season targets for 297 yards and two touchdowns and had six postseason catches and zero touchdowns.

Cooper is coming off the lowest production season of his career.

He has 711 career receptions, 10,033 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns. He has seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, including a career-high 1,250 in 2023.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.