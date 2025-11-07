Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks had been eyeing Rashid Shaheed as a potential trade target long before a recent slew of injuries hit their wide receiver corps. But with the likelihood that Seattle will be short-handed at that position this week, Shaheed's arrival via a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday came at just the right time.

The Seahawks listed Cooper Kupp as questionable to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals because of heel and hamstring injuries, though he was a full participant in practice Friday. Even if Kupp plays, the Seahawks are likely to be without three other receivers, as backups Jake Bobo (calf) and Dareke Young (hip) were ruled out and Tory Horton (groin/shin) is doubtful.

Shaheed, who arrived at Seahawks headquarters Wednesday morning after they acquired him for fourth- and fifth-round picks, might need to play extensively in his Seattle debut.

"He's doing great," Macdonald said. "Just keep attacking it. ... He's done a great job so far, and the prep won't stop until all the way through game time."

The Seahawks also ruled out cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) and backup guard Christian Haynes (pectoral). Tight end AJ Barner (calf) is questionable, but he practiced fully on Friday. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) is doubtful.

Shaheed's transition to the Seahawks should be streamlined thanks to his familiarity with coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme. Kubiak was the Saints' offensive coordinator last season, and Shaheed said Wednesday that Seattle's offense is "pretty much the same" as what he ran last season, save for some tweaks here and there.

Macdonald was asked how much of the playbook he has gotten down.

"It's different because you're only learning the game plan plays, so we have a plan for him," Macdonald said. "But I can't wait to see him play. He's done a great job."

Shaheed is likely to be part of the Seahawks' return game Sunday, according to Macdonald. Horton is the team's punt returner, and Young is one of their two primary kickoff returners.

The Seahawks were also thin at receiver last week in their win over the Washington Commanders, with Kupp, Bobo and Young all out. Horton practiced without limitation Wednesday despite a groin injury, but Macdonald said he then had trouble with a lingering shin injury from the Washington game that sidelined him Thursday and Friday.

Kupp didn't practice Wednesday, then went from limited Thursday to a full participant Friday.

"Coop's an animal," Macdonald said. "He's great. It's impressive to see what he's willing to do to get ready to play a game. It means a lot to him. He's done a great job this week."

Jones suffered a right knee injury in the first half against Washington and did not return. He was a limited participant the first two days this week -- and was seen wearing a brace during the open viewing window -- but didn't practice Friday.

Assuming Jones doesn't play, second-year linebacker Tyrice Knight will start against Arizona. Knight began the season as the starter on the weak side before losing the job to Drake Thomas. Macdonald said Thomas would take over as the defensive signal caller in Jones' absence.

Macdonald said Jobe made progress in the concussion protocol even though he missed all three practices this week. Riq Woolen is expected to start in his place.