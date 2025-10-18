Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw, one of the team's biggest offseason acquisitions, is expected to make his first appearance against the New York Giants on Sunday after being activated off injured reserve.

Greenlaw, who did not play in the preseason or in the first six games of the regular season because of thigh injuries, was formally added to the 53-player roster Saturday and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report. He practiced Wednesday for the first time since before the Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was a full participant Friday.

The Broncos had a roster spot open after they waived third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who then was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Saturday.

Greenlaw suffered a thigh injury during an offseason workout and did not participate in the on-field portions of OTAs and minicamp. He initially practiced when training camp began, but then he suffered "a different injury'' to his thigh, according to coach Sean Payton.

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract in March, and Payton has consistently lauded the physicality and athleticism that Greenlaw could bring to the Broncos' defense.

Even with his injuries over the years, Greenlaw has been one of the league's most impactful off-ball linebackers. He has had four seasons with at least 80 tackles and has 14 career passes defensed. He joins a Broncos defense that leads the league in sacks, third-down defense, red zone defense and defensive EPA and is second in the league in scoring defense.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week it was possible Greenlaw could be on a pitch count of sorts, initially, when he did return to the lineup.

"Obviously when you (add) a good player, it makes you a better defense,'' Joseph said. "... He's been a great player for a long time.''