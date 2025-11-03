Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles added another player to their defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins will receive a 2026 third-round draft pick in the deal, sources told Schefter, while the Eagles hope to boost their struggling pass rush with their third trade in the last week.

Phillips has three sacks in nine games this season and 26 in his five-year career with Miami. The former first-round pick is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles also landed cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander in separate trades last week, looking to bolster a defense that currently ranks 23rd in the NFL in total defense and 24th in sacks.

In Philadelphia, Phillips will reunite with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was the defensive coordinator in Miami in 2023. Phillips had 6.5 sacks in just eight games that season.

Phillips, 26, is one of multiple Miami pass rushers widely believed to be available via trade ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Dolphins (2-7), who ousted general manager Chris Grier on Friday, also are expected to entertain trade offers for Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon.

Phillips was selected by Miami with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 draft and set a franchise rookie record with 8.5 sacks in his debut season.

After a seven-sack season in 2022, he seemed poised for a breakthrough 2023 season under Fangio before tearing an Achilles in a Black Friday game against the New York Jets.

Phillips managed to return in time for the 2024 season opener, but he tore an ACL during a collision with a teammate in Week 4 and missed the remainder of the season.

Miami exercised Phillips' fifth-year option for this season. Although his sack numbers haven't entered the league's upper echelon, Phillips ranks eighth among linebackers in pass rush win rate and 12th in pressure rate.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.