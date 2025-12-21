Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac will miss several weeks due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Zubac exited in the first half of Saturday's 103-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and did not return. He went to the floor in a heap late in the first quarter and immediately hobbled back to the locker room for evaluation after Brook Lopez substituted in for him. Zubac finished with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Before the game, Lakers center Jaxson Hayes said Zubac -- who was averaging 16 points and 11.5 rebounds headed into the win -- would be a challenge to contend with.

"Zu is a dog, man," Hayes said after the Lakers' shootaround Saturday morning. "He's, honestly, I feel like one of the most slept-on bigs in the league, man. If you play him, you know he's like that. Zu has been like that for years."