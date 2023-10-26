Francis Ngannou shares his goals for his fight vs. Tyson Fury and what it's like to have Mike Tyson help train him. (2:34)

Francis Ngannou got an expensive welcome present from Cristiano Ronaldo before his fight with Tyson Fury this week.

The UFC fighter-turned-boxer received a watch valued at $134,000 from the Al Nassr forward. The watch, which has Ronaldo's "CR7" branding on it, was made by American jeweler Jacob & Co., which has recently opened a location in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

"It's a nice piece," Ngannou joked while displaying the watch with Joe Tessitore, who will call the fight.

Ngannou and Ronaldo connected earlier this year in Saudi Arabia and have kept in touch. Ronaldo invited Ngannou and his family to Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game on Tuesday night, where Ronaldo scored two goals in a 4-3 win.

Ngannou will take on Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh.