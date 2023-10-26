Open Extended Reactions

We've seen this before ... but this time is different.

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match on Saturday (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET). An MMA champion challenging a boxing champion -- in the ring. Sounds familiar?

A little more than six years ago the world witnessed a monumental clash between two giants in two entirely different combat sports inside a boxing ring: Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever to lace a pair of gloves, and Conor McGregor, the ruthless, hard-hitting and highly skilled UFC former two-division champion and legend.

The matchup was foreseen by many as a mockery of boxing, as a mixed martial arts fighter didn't belong in a boxing ring. The same can be said about a boxer entering a cage.

McGregor was venturing into the boxing ring for the first time to challenge the undeniable king of this generation. Despite the overwhelming favoritism toward Mayweather, McGregor defied expectations and performed remarkably well, and left spectators questioning Mayweather's dominance in what was a very entertaining bout.