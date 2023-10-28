Open Extended Reactions

The mega fight between Tyson Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is finally here, taking place on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury's belt, which he retained last December after defeating Derek Chisora, will not be on the line in the fight. Ngannou makes his boxing debut after leaving the UFC earlier this year due to contract disputes. Ngannou signed with the PFL in May on a contract that allows him to also compete in boxing.

Celebrities flocked to Saudi Arabia to watch the battle between two of the baddest heavyweights in the world.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who helped Ngannou prepare for this fight, will be in Ngannou's corner. Past and present UFC fighters came out too, including Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Chuck Liddell, plus boxing glory such as Oscar De La Hoya, Evander Holyfield and Larry Holmes. Soccer luminaries were also in attendance, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays club soccer in Saudi Arabia, Rio Ferdinand, Luis Figo and Brazil's legend Ronaldo.

Here are some of the top names that were in attendance for Fury vs. Ngannou.

The moment @francis_ngannou realizes it's the real Slim Shady😅



The stars are out for #FuryNgannou



🎥: @tntsportboxing/IG pic.twitter.com/qaS34807FT — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2023