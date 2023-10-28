        <
        >

          Athletes react to Tyson Fury's close win over Francis Ngannou

          play
          Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by narrow split decision (0:50)

          Tyson Fury tops Francis Ngannou with a split decision in the "Battle of the Baddest" from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (0:50)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 28, 2023, 11:42 PM

          The long-awaited boxing match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lived up to the hype on Saturday.

          The 10-round bout ended in a split decision victory for Fury, who remains undefeated.

          Ngannou defied the odds and went the distance against Fury. After leaving the UFC earlier this year, Ngannou made his intentions clear about seriously boxing in his new deal with the Professional Fighters League in May. The contract allowed him to box, setting up a megafight with Fury.

          Ngannou shared his thoughts on the decision after the fight.

          Fury will defend his championship belt against Oleksandr Usyk on Dec. 23.

          LeBron James and other stars were shocked by the decision.

          UFC fighters also weren't shy from chiming in on the result.

          Ngannou came to box against Fury, knocking the fighter down in the third round, marking just the seventh time in Fury's career that he has been knocked down. Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo were among others from the combat world who reacted.