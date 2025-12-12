Open Extended Reactions

Washington State named Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the school's new head coach, the school announced on Friday.

Moore agreed to a five-year deal, the school said.

Moore was hired by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz as offensive coordinator before the 2023 season, and the Tigers have won 29 games over the past three years, including posting an 11-2 mark in 2023.

"Coach Moore is the real deal, and exactly who we needed to propel us to the top of the new Pac-12," Washington State president Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement. "Our student-athletes have lucked out. This man cares deeply not only about winning, but their success on and off the field."

Moore will be introduced to the media at a press conference on Monday.

Moore emerged from a pool of candidates that also included Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Moore will replace Jimmy Rogers, who left WSU after one season to become the head coach at Iowa State. Moore will be the program's fifth head coach since 2019, following Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich, Jake Dickert and Rogers.

"I'm honored and excited to join Washington State University as its new head football coach," Moore said in a statement. "Becoming a first-time head coach at a special place like Washington State is a dream come true for my family and I."

Prior to Missouri, Moore had a six-year stint at Fresno State, where he rose from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator, coaching under Jeff Tedford and Kalen DeBoer. Moore's coaching career started at the College of Idaho in 2014 before two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington under Chris Petersen, for whom he played at Boise State.

Moore grew up in Prosser, Washington, where he played high school football for his father, Tom, alongside his brother, Kellen, the New Orleans Saints' head coach. The Moore brothers also played together at Boise State.

The Cougars went 6-6 this year and will play Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22.