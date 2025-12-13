Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker, both freshmen, were arrested for shoplifting on Friday, according to online records.

Both players were booked into Clarke County jail in Athens, Georgia, late Friday afternoon on the charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor. They were released after posting bond.

"We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information," Georgia spokesman Steve Drummond said in a statement to ESPN's Dan Murphy. "This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time."

Glover played in 13 games this season was named to the All-SEC freshman team.

Walker scored three touchdowns in six games with the Bulldogs this season.

Last month, Georgia coach Kirby Smart dismissed backup offensive lineman Nyier Daniels, a day after his arrest after allegedly driving more than 150 mph while attempting to flee police in Commerce, Georgia.