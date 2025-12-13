Open Extended Reactions

Indiana has reached an agreement with defensive coordinator Bryant Haines that will make him one of the nation's highest-paid assistants, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Haines, a 2024 finalist for the Broyles Award -- given to the nation's assistant coach -- oversees the nation's No. 2 scoring defense and No. 6 defense in yards allowed this fall. The three-year deal marks the second new contract Haines has reached since coming to Indiana alongside head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison. He received heavy interest from other Power 4 programs following the 2024 season but elected to remain at Indiana.

Cignetti, who received a new contract from Indiana in October that places him among the nation's highest-paid head coaches, has prioritized retaining top assistants after losing only one from last year's staff. Haines, 40, played linebacker at Ball State and been part of Cignetti's staffs at Indiana, James Madison, Elon and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Indiana, which won the Big Ten championship last week and earned the No. 1 seed entering the College Football Playoff, will face Oklahoma or Alabama on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential.

CBS Sports first reported Haines' new contract with Indiana.