Oregon will regain a big piece of its defensive line in 2026 as defensive tackle Bear Alexander will return for his second season with the Ducks.

Alexander, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, announced his decision on social media Friday, writing, "I have grown TREMENDOUSLY in my short time in Eugene. And I can't wait to see me as a finished product NEXT YEAR. LETS RUN IT BACK DUCKS FAMILY."

A top-60 recruit in the 2022 class, Alexander began his career at Georgia before transferring to USC and then Oregon.

This season, Alexander has 45 tackles, including six for loss, two fumble recoveries and five quarterback hurries. He's listed just outside the top 10 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospects by ESPN's NFL draft analysts.

Oregon, the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff, will host No. 12 seed James Madison in a first-round matchup Dec. 20.

The 6-foot-3, 302-pound Alexander had two sacks and 13 quarterback hurries as a true freshman at Georgia in 2022, before spending two seasons at USC. He led the Trojans with four quarterback hurries in 2024, while adding two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

He announced his decision to transfer to Oregon last December.