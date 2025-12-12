EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says he is "still processing" the abrupt firing of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, as the school navigates the fallout from Moore's dismissal amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and subsequent criminal charges that have stunned the college football world.

"Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure," Harbaugh said Friday, adding that he found out about Moore's firing by an equipment staffer after practice Thursday.

Harbaugh, who spent nine years at Michigan, hired Moore to be the Wolverines' tight ends coach in 2018. Moore eventually rose to the position of offensive coordinator and helped lead the team to the 2023 national championship.

After Harbaugh's departure to the NFL, Moore took over as Michigan head coach for the past two seasons.

Michigan fired Moore for cause on Wednesday after a university investigation found "credible evidence" he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Later that day, prosecutors allege, Moore forced entry into the woman's apartment and told her, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life." He was arrested and booked in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Moore appeared via video for an arraignment Friday, where he was charged with one felony -- third-degree home invasion -- and two misdemeanors: stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering. His bond was set at $25,000.