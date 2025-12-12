Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss his second straight game Sunday as he continues to recover from a heel injury suffered in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

It'll be the fourth game Harrison has missed out of the past five for an injury. However, Gannon said he expects Harrison to return at some point before the season is over.

"He's doing a lot better," Gannon said.

Joining Harrison on the sideline Sunday will be starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is dealing with a right knee injury. Gannon also ruled out safety Jalen Thompson, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and cornerback Max Melton.

Arizona has lost five in a row, it's second five-game losing streak of the season.