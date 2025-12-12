Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love's down-the-field throws used to have a "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" feel to them. This one had too much air under it. The next one didn't have enough.

Lately, however, they've been just right for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

The midseason return of Christian Watson from last season's ACL surgery certainly has helped, but the speedster hasn't been the only player on the receiving end of Love's deep throws.

Since Week 8, when Watson made his season debut, Love has completed 13 passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. Seven different players have caught them. Watson has the most (five), followed by Romeo Doubs (two), Dontayvion Wicks (two) and one each by Matthew Golden, Bo Melton, Luke Musgrave and Savion Williams.

Four of those -- two by Watson, one by Melton and one by Wicks -- have gone for touchdowns.

In Weeks 1-7, Love did not have a single touchdown pass on a ball thrown at least 20 yards downfield, according to ESPN Research. He has thrown two interceptions on such throws since Week 8 after not having one in the first seven weeks.

These aren't just chuck-and-duck throws on go routes but rather a concentrated effort to stretch the field.

"Not all of them are going to be perfect, there were a couple that were left short, but he also made a couple of really nice throws," coach Matt LaFleur said this week. "I would say that's an area that from the time he got here to where he is now, that ... has been significantly improved over time."

Both of Love's deep completions in Sunday's 28-21win over the Chicago Bears went for touchdowns, though he threw an interception on another one. It was Love's second straight game with two such touchdowns. The only other Packers quarterback to have consecutive games in the same season with at least two touchdowns of 20-plus air yards was Aaron Rodgers, who did it in Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2008 season.

Love might have a legitimate shot to make it three games in a row on Sunday. While the Denver Broncos have the NFL's No. 3 overall defense in terms of yards per game allowed and the No. 4 scoring defense, they play more man coverage, which Love has been feasting on of late.

Love has the NFL's highest Total QBR (89) against man coverage this season, ranks tied for second with 18 touchdown passes against man and ranks fifth in yard per attempt (8.0) against man, according to ESPN Research. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has employed man coverage at the highest rate (55%) of any team in the league this season.

"We can be very explosive," Melton said. "We got fast guys. We got guys who can run routes. We have an amazing quarterback. We got a damn good two running back punch as well. ... We just have a lot of things we have in this offense."

Melton's touchdown against the Bears was the perfect example. Three receivers ran deep routes, and unless Love wanted the tight end checkdown, he was going deep. LaFleur actually called the same play twice in a row after he noticed the safety dropped off of Watson. That time, Love threw to the tight end. The next time, with Melton replacing Watson, Love unloaded.

"It's actually crazy, we ran the same play twice in a row," Watson said. "I ran it the first time and obviously I was tired. So Bo goes out there, and I love Bo, I love all of our receivers, but Bo brings a different energy to that wide receiver room."

Love's throw was on the money, as has been the case more often of late. He is on track for his highest completion percentage on throws of 20-plus air yards this season at 43.4%. That's up from 38.5% last season and 37.8% in 2023.

Perhaps just as important has been a lower off-target percentage. According to ESPN Research, Love's off-target rate on such throws is 26.4% this season compared to 33.8% last season and 36.5% in 2023.

From Week 8 on, Love's off-target percentage on 20-plus yard throws has been 19%, which ranks fourth in the NFL for that span. Love's yards per attempt has also increased to 4.4 from 3.7 over the first seven weeks of the season.

"Definitely it's something I've worked on," Love said. "The more reps you get, understanding where you need to put certain balls on certain routes and the type of coverage you're seeing; just knowing where to go with it and feeling comfortable with the timing and the trust of the receivers; I think all that plays a part in that. So I definitely feel comfortable right now."