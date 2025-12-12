Don't be surprised if ... Brock Purdy, Chase Brown are league winners down the stretch

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

NOTE: All mention of fantasy points is for PPR formats, unless otherwise mentioned.

Don't be surprised if ... San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is a top-10 fantasy QB this month

Matchups matter, and Purdy and his buddies play the Tennessee Titans this week, then the reeling Indianapolis Colts. That should be enough to persuade fantasy managers to slide Purdy into their lineups. The Titans are bad, and they have been lit up recently by Shedeur Sanders, Davis Mills and others. There's more. The 49ers didn't play in Week 14. While we/many mocked the NFL for having teams serve bye weeks in December, during our fantasy playoffs! (how dare they!), the aftermath of this is important. RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle rested. Of course, they are the lone 49ers typically in a fantasy lineup.

Purdy rested, too. He lacks the flashy statistics this season as he battled a sprained left shoulder and then a toe injury, missing more than half the games. Purdy threw three touchdown passes in Week 11 against Arizona, then threw three interceptions the following Monday night against the tougher-than-people-realize Carolina Panthers. He scored 17.12 points in Week 13 against a strong Cleveland Browns defense. Purdy averaged 17.8 points last season. He was fantasy's No. 6 QB in 2023. We have seen and enjoyed his upside, and with this schedule, I say he rewards those who trust him. Play Purdy over Patrick Mahomes (vs. Chargers), Lamar Jackson (no, I don't think he is fine), Dak Prescott and myriad others this week.

Other QB thoughts:

Don't be surprised if ... Cincinnati Bengals veteran Chase Brown finishes among the top 10 RB scorers

Brown has been on a fantasy tear the past two months, reaching 18 fantasy points in five of six games. Perhaps he was among the bigger disappointments for the first six weeks, but he has been among the top five RBs since then. Brown isn't doing this solely with touchdowns, either, even though he scored a pair in Week 14. He produced 113 scrimmage yards against the team he faces this week, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 13, and he is fifth at his position in receptions. Yeah, Samaje Perine took some touches away last week, but that might not matter much. Brown still enjoyed 15 touches. The Bengals are the easiest team for RBs to accrue fantasy points against, but the Ravens are fourth.

McCaffrey should finish as the top running back fantasy scorer this season, with Jahmyr Gibbs finishing second. Gibbs should pass Jonathan Taylor, whom I wouldn't sit in a fantasy playoff game, but hey, because of the QB situation he may find things more challenging than normal this and every Sunday. Because of his rough start to the season, Brown may not match his 255 fantasy points (15.9 per game) from last season, but he has been above that range for the past six weeks, and he should be in all lineups.

Other RB thoughts:

I think Miami Dolphins star De'Von Achane (ribs) plays in Pittsburgh on Monday night, but alas, we may not have a finite answer by Sunday morning. So I am a bit surprised Jaylen Wright wasn't added in more leagues, especially by Achane investors. As of Thursday afternoon, Wright's roster figure is up only 3.7% from last week to 14.6%, before he ripped the admittedly embarrassing New York Jets for 107 rushing yards and a score in a relief role. These are our playoffs. Have a plan. Really, the Dolphins should throw all over the Pittsburgh Steelers, since they permit the most fantasy points to WRs and third most to TEs. Make sure Jaylen Waddle is in lineups, and if you don't have one of the top-tier tight ends, we are making the case for Darren Waller, too.

Next year will be the first big one for New England Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson. I may even rank him among the top 10 running backs, depending on what happens with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. This season, however, we should be wary of both, because they cancel each other out when each is active. Stevenson, averaging 3.2 yards per rush, is not having a good season, but he continues to see relatively equal volume to Henderson, who averages 4.8 yards per tote. Fantasy managers may not like it, but Henderson is hardly guaranteed to shine this month, even against a Bills defense that struggles against the run. Henderson ran for 24 yards in the Week 6 game at Buffalo. Though Henderson has made strides in pass blocking, Stevenson is the proven veteran and the Patriots seem to trust him more in that capacity, still.

Don't be surprised if ... Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson remains a top-five option the rest of the season

The Cardinals face the mighty Houston Texans defense this week, so this prediction may seem odd, but give any receiver a million targets and good things tend to happen. First, I don't think Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) is playing again this season. The 3-10 Cardinals have locked up last place in the NFC West, and Harrison playing can't change anything. They struggle to run the football effectively, so journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett slings it 40-something times per game. No, seriously, he averages more than 300 passing yards per game this season. Nobody else is.

Wilson is fantasy's top WR over the past four weeks, averaging 24.7 fantasy points on 14 targets per game, and there's little reason to expect things to alter -- assuming Harrison sits -- even against the top defense. This should be like the Rams game last week, with the Cardinals getting blown out and the winning team caring little about Wilson piling on numbers. Old-timers may recall Billy Volek and Drew Bennett going gangbusters for about a month later in the 2004 season for the Tennessee Titans. This Cardinals deal feels similar.

Other WR thoughts: