Nathan MacKinnon passes Joe Sakic for the most goals in Avalanche history. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Another week of the 2025-26 NHL season, another week on top of the ESPN NHL Power Rankings for the Colorado Avalanche. However, unlike in weeks past, the Avs were not a unanimous selection at No. 1 in our poll.

Beyond No. 1, the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs rose in the rankings, while the Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators took a tumble from last week.

Plus, along with the new set of rankings, we've tapped ESPN fantasy hockey analysts Sean Allen (Eastern Conference) and Victoria Matiash (Western Conference) to advise managers on whether to keep or drop one specific player on each club. And a reminder: It's not too late to join ESPN Fantasy Hockey, with new leagues starting every Monday.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Dec. 5. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 82.3%

Valeri Nichushkin, RW (rostered in 30.2% of ESPN leagues): When healthy -- as he is again after losing eight games to a lower-body injury -- the Avalanche forward serves as a formidable, well-rounded fantasy producer. Savvier managers know how to settle into the cycle of getting the most out of Nichushkin when fit, then tucking him on IR when not. Wash, rinse, repeat. Patience.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Dec. 13), @ SEA (Dec. 16)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 73.4%

Matt Duchene, C/LW (rostered in 36.7%): Let's give him a minute. After losing 24 contests to a concussion, the veteran forward is still getting back up to speed. But it shouldn't be long before Duchene starts contributing nearer last year's pace, which netted 30 goals and 82 points. With Tyler Seguin out for the year, the Stars are certainly hoping for as much. Patience.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Dec. 13), vs. LA (Dec. 15), @ SJ (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 64.5%

Dylan Strome, C (rostered in 77.8%): Alex Ovechkin is hitting his midseason stride, and Strome moves with him. Over 80% of Ovechkin's even-strength minutes come alongside his buddy, giving Strome a steady pipeline to production. Hang tight and the results should follow. Patience.

Next seven days: @ WPG (Dec. 13), @ MIN (Dec. 16), vs. TOR (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 62.9%

Frank Vatrano, RW/LW (rostered in 51.6%): This isn't the 2023-24 Ducks, with whom Vatrano scored an unprecedented 37 goals on 272 shots. Now settled into the bottom-six, the winger is only three goals to the good (one assist) and skating fewer than 13 minutes/game. Panic

Next seven days: @ NJ (Dec. 13), @ NYR (Dec. 15), @ CBJ (Dec. 16)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 66.7%

Andrei Svechnikov, LW (rostered in 58.9%): His shooting percentage is down, but bad luck doesn't explain why he's averaging just 16:30 per game. Still, he's riding with one of the league's stronger lines (64.8% shot attempt share) and four of his seven goals have come on the power play. Patience, but it's thinning.

Next seven days: @ PHI (Dec. 13), vs. PHI (Dec. 14), @ NSH (Dec. 17)

play 0:49 Andrei Svechnikov nets power-play goal Andrei Svechnikov capitalizes on the power play

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 65%

Noah Hanifin, D (rostered in 49.7): Despite a quiet start to 2025-26 -- losing October to injury didn't help -- Hanifin's fantasy resume is too respectable to ignore in deeper competition. This is a 40-point player with Vegas who has only six to show for his first 19 games. Fortunately, logging hefty minutes at even-strength and on the power play, the defenseman already appears to be turning a productive corner. Patience.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Dec. 13), vs. NJ (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 61.3%

Brayden Point, C (rostered in 85.5%): Based on his career body of work, Point deserves more time. The Lightning will keep giving him chances to lift his current 1.12 FPPG back toward the 2.45 he's averaged over the past three seasons. Patience.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Dec. 13), vs. FLA (Dec. 15), vs. LA (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 62.9%

Marco Rossi, C (rostered in 49.7%): The lingering injury is becoming a bigger bother as plans to have Rossi travel out west on a recent road trip were seemingly scuttled last minute. Reports that he doesn't look altogether comfortable on the ice are equally disheartening. Outside of fantasy leagues that accommodate for an excess of IR spots, the young center has no role to play right now. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Dec. 13), vs. BOS (Dec. 14), vs. WSH (Dec. 16), @ CBJ (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 62.1%

Matvei Michkov, RW (rostered in 67.6%): The Flyers' offense retooled around Trevor Zegras as its focal point. Michkov has only four power-play points and is fourth on his own team in shots on goal. He'll come around as a fantasy star, but not yet. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Dec. 13), @ CAR (Dec. 14), @ MTL (Dec. 16), @ BUF (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.3%

Kris Letang, D (rostered in 81.1%): Even with Evgeni Malkin resurging and Sidney Crosby still strong, Letang isn't the fantasy force his name implies. Erik Karlsson dominates the power-play, limiting Letang's minutes. He's still effective as a quarterback, but the reduced ice time curbs his upside. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Dec. 13), vs. UTA (Dec. 14), vs. EDM (Dec. 16), @ OTT (Dec. 18)

play 1:20 Kris Letang's OT winner completes comeback for Penguins Kris Letang slots in the winning goal to lift the Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets in overtime.

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 60.9%

Anders Lee, LW (rostered in 58.9%): Last season looked like the start of Lee's decline as a fantasy piece, and this year hasn't changed the trajectory. Even with two injuries on the top power-play unit, the Isles still didn't turn to him in recent games. That says plenty. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Dec. 13), @ DET (Dec. 16)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60%

Quinton Byfield, C (rostered in 50.6%): The second-line center isn't shooting on net habitually enough. So, no small wonder he isn't scoring. Fantasy managers can only be asked to invest in a player's talent and potential for so long. At some point, the hard numbers need to be there. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Dec. 13), @ DAL (Dec. 15), @ FLA (Dec. 17), @ TB (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 59.4%

Charlie McAvoy, D (rostered in 85.5%): Not ideal to be in this situation for a second straight season, but McAvoy's on the mend after taking a puck to the face in November. The Bruins' power play was elite with him and should pick up where it left off when he's back. Patience.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Dec. 14), vs. UTA (Dec. 16), vs. EDM (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 57.8%

Patrick Kane, RW (rostered in 50.6%): This comes down to expectations. If you're not waiting for vintage Kane, there's still solid value here on a strong Red Wings attack and power play. He's trending up too, leading Detroit in shots on goal in recent weeks. Patience.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Dec. 13), vs. NYI (Dec. 16), vs. UTA (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 56.5%

Dougie Hamilton, D (rostered in 74.2%): Luke Hughes was already a threat to take over the top power-play spot, and now Simon Nemec is rising. The advantage has always been Hamilton's pathway to fantasy upside, so if he's pushed aside, the ceiling drops fast. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Dec. 13), vs. VAN (Dec. 14), @ VGK (Dec. 17)

play 0:18 Simon Nemec scores OT winner for Devils Simon Nemec buries the game-winning goal in overtime to lift New Jersey to victory.

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 55%

Anthony Stolarz/Joseph Woll, G (rostered in 52.9%/26.4%): The Leafs are the same team that made these goalies fantasy staples despite a strict timeshare last season. Injuries and missed time have defined the start, but both will eventually be healthy together. Expect a strong second half once they're back in sync. Patience.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Dec. 13), vs. CHI (Dec. 16), @ WSH (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 53.3%

Sam Bennett, C (rostered in 60.3%): A slow start looked like a Conn Smythe hangover, but Bennett has snapped out of it. He's been running at a point-per-game pace since mid-November and looks back on track. Patience.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Dec. 13), @ TB (Dec. 15), vs. LA (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 53.1%

J.T. Miller, C (rostered in 88.4%): It's tempting to stay calm after his strong post-trade run last year -- 2.44 FPPG in 32 games -- but his even-strength play has cratered. Across nine line combos he's logged 20-plus minutes with, the Rangers have been outscored 13-7 at 5-on-5. That's a big red flag. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Dec. 13), vs. ANA (Dec. 15), vs. VAN (Dec. 16), @ STL (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 58.3%

Ivan Demidov, RW (rostered in 50.6%): Long-term patience is fine, but this season he doesn't have the role to justify a roster spot. Zack Bolduc cuts into his power-play time, and injuries have left Montreal's offense too top-heavy for Demidov to gain traction. Panic.

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 13), vs. EDM (Dec. 14), vs. PHI (Dec. 16), vs. CHI (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 54.8%

Darnell Nurse, D (rostered in 90.5%): A much bigger issue when the scoring isn't there either, the Oilers defender isn't blocking shots as frequently either. Heading into Thursday's tilt against Detroit, Nurse has two goals and a single assist to show for 18 games. Far less popular in fantasy play, fellow defender Mattias Ekholm is providing much greater value. Panic.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Dec. 13), @ MTL (Dec. 14), @ PIT (Dec. 16), @ BOS (Dec. 18)

play 0:33 Darnell Nurse nets goal for Oilers Darnell Nurse tallies goal vs. Capitals

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 51.6%

Sean Monahan, C (rostered in 17.2%): Monahan opened strong as the No. 1 center with Kirill Marchenko, but that window closed fast once Adam Fantilli vaulted up the lineup. Nothing suggests Fantilli will give that spot back anytime soon, leaving Monahan anchored to the second line with limited upside. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Dec. 13), vs. ANA (Dec. 16), vs. MIN (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 48.4%

Nick Schmaltz, RW/C (rostered in 85.1%): Here we go. After a dismal stretch that ate up the second half of November, Schmaltz appears back in rhythm with a goal and three assists in five contests. Competing on a top line and power play with Clayton Keller, the streaky center tends to produce with gusto once back in groove. Patience.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Dec. 12), @ PIT (Dec. 14), @ BOS (Dec. 16), @ DET (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 53.3%

Linus Ullmark, G (rostered in 43.4%): Ullmark has been extreme, with seven games above 4.0 fantasy points, four below -6.0. He leads the league in blowups and power-play goals allowed, which may be connected. Still, a penalty-kill fix is doable, so there's hope if you can hold on. Patience, for a little longer.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Dec. 13), @ WPG (Dec. 15), vs. PIT (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 53.3%

Ryan Donato, RW (rostered in 25.7%): Averaging a sniff more than 13 minutes per game in December, the bottom-six skater has two goals (zero assists) in his past 14 contests. October's exciting run of six goals in six matches feels like a long time ago now. Panic.

Next seven days: @ STL (Dec. 12), vs. DET (Dec. 13), @ TOR (Dec. 16), @ MTL (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 53.6%

Joey Daccord, G (rostered in 73.3%): While Wednesday's victory over the Kings was indeed impressive, one that hardly makes up for the negative fantasy integers accrued in Daccord's previous four outings. Seattle's No. 1 -- a solid netminder when provided with proper support -- should be jettisoned until the Kraken embark on another unexpected successful run, as is their routine. Panic.

Next seven days: @ UTA (Dec. 12), vs. BUF (Dec. 14), vs. COL (Dec. 16), @ CGY (Dec. 18)

play 0:27 Joey Daccord makes beautiful save Joey Daccord makes beautiful save

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 51.6%

Yaroslav Askarov, G (rostered in 30.8%): No question, there will continue to be bumps along the way for Askarov and the rest of Ryan Warsovky's charges. But, led by their young Hart candidate up front, this Sharks squad is a team on the rise. After an ugly October, Askarov is 9-4-0, with a .930 SV% and 2.36 GAA through 13 contests. He boasts enduring value in deeper fantasy competition. Patience.

Next seven days: @ PIT (Dec. 13), vs. CGY (Dec. 16), vs. DAL (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 48.3%

Neal Pionk, D (rostered in 63.6%): Outside of the Jets' top line and defenseman Josh Morrissey, no one is scoring much at all in Winnipeg this season, including the club's No. 2 ranked fantasy defender. And Pionk isn't blocking enough shots to otherwise merit rostering. There are likely better blueline options available elsewhere. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Dec. 13), vs. OTT (Dec. 15), @ STL (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 48.4%

Rasmus Dahlin, D (rostered in 96.6%): He's well off last season's pace -- and off his elite 2.52 FPPG from the prior three years -- but the Sabres power play has more success with Josh Norris back. You were always giving Dahlin time anyway, so this is an easy call. Patience.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Dec. 14), vs. PHI (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 45.3%

Jordan Kyrou, RW (rostered in 71.7%): Even before falling injured, the points weren't adding up as usual. As Blues' beat reporter Andy Strickland put it, while Kyrou had been playing reasonably well, he just wasn't scoring. Which is more useful to a real-life hockey squad than one competing in the fantasy sphere. And now the winger is out week-to-week. Panic.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Dec. 12), vs. NSH (Dec. 15), vs. WPG (Dec. 17), vs. NYR (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 43.8%

Jonathan Huberdeau, LW (rostered in 43.3%): Admittedly, fantasy loyalty in this case is becoming more and more difficult to justify. But Huberdeau is still skating on Calgary's top line and power play. Plus, he's found the back of the net twice in the past week. Just until the new year, maybe. Limited patience.

Next seven days: @ LA (Dec. 13), @ SJ (Dec. 16), vs. SEA (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 46.7%

Jonathan Marchessault, RW (rostered in 53.4%): Enough is enough. Despite a mild uptick in offense of late, Marchessault is providing too little, too late into his disastrous tenure with the Predators. Now he isn't even competing on a line with Filip Forsberg anymore. Fantasy managers can always give the veteran winger a fresh look if or when he's traded elsewhere. Panic.

Next seven days: @ COL (Dec. 13), @ STL (Dec. 15), vs. CAR (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 40.3%

Kiefer Sherwood, LW/RW (rostered in 78.3%): As anticipated, the goal-scoring has dried up. Rocking a highly unsustainable 31.6 S%, Sherwood scored 12 in his first 20 games, followed by zero in his subsequent 10 contests. Outside of fantasy leagues that reward hits at an ultra-premium, the physical forward is replaceable. Panic.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Dec. 14), @ NYR (Dec. 16)