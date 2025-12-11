Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Bruins have activated Charlie McAvoy off injured reserve, putting the standout defenseman on track to return Thursday night against the Jets in Winnipeg.

McAvoy has been sidelined since taking a slap shot to the face from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson on Nov. 15. McAvoy suffered what he called a "linear fracture" to the left side of his face.

He said earlier this week that he was instructed not to eat solid foods until at least six weeks after suffering the injury and that he lost 20 pounds in the days afterward while relegated to a liquid diet.

McAvoy joined the Bruins on their current road trip and told reporters in Winnipeg earlier Thursday that he felt good.

"We just will monitor it throughout the day," he said. "I got to go talk to the trainers right now so I don't have an answer for you yet [on playing in the game] but will see how the rest of the day goes."

The Bruins are 6-5 in the 11 games McAvoy has missed since the injury.