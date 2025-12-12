Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Islanders leading scorer Bo Horvat is day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday night's 5-2 win against Anaheim, coach Patrick Roy told reporters.

Horvat became tangled with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson at 6:52, limped off the ice and immediately went down the tunnel leading to the Islanders locker room.

Horvat, who has 19 goals and 31 points, seemed to have difficulty putting weight on his left foot after his ankle bent awkwardly and twisted as he was falling to the ice.

The 30-year-old center hasn't missed a game this season. He played 81 games each of the past two seasons, scoring 28 goals last season and 33 goals in 2023-24.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.