HOUSTON -- Coach DeMeco Ryans had a message for his team in the locker room after the Houston Texans had just defeated the reigning AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs in prime time on Sunday: This is what we're supposed to do.

The moment punctuated a five-game win streak, and yes, players were happy to take down the team that ended their season in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, but the loudest sound in the visiting locker room at Arrowhead Stadium was simply music, signaling that it was just another game.

And so, Houston (8-5) moved on with another win in the books, and Week 15 has become all about the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) as the Texans try to keep pace in the race for the playoffs.

"You never play a doubleheader in football," Ryans said. "It's always one [game] at a time, and we work all week. We got six days to work that leads up to whenever that game is, and we put our all -- coaches, players, staff -- we put all of our effort into the upcoming opponent."

But that's Ryans' philosophy -- one week at a time. It's helped keep his team on track, and his hyper focus has even been noticed at home.

"Sometimes my kids may ask, 'Dad, who do we play next?'" Ryans said. "I'm like, 'Oh, I don't know. I really don't know who we play next.' You guys tell me who we play next because I can't do anything about the next opponent until we handle the one that's facing us right now."

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans celebrates with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, their first of five in a row. Thomas Shea/Imagn Images

Ryans' ways have rubbed off on his team and the players view each week as an opportunity to get better. They also know that they play in NFL and that anybody can beat anybody. So they prepare for each game with that mentality.

"Any given Sunday you can win or lose," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "These are the best football players in the world, top to bottom. Every team has dogs. Every team has great coaches. I think if you're coming with a mindset of establishing who you want to be, because it's never really about the other team, it's all about what you guys have going on. If we can do that, week in and week out, we'll be all right."

After an 0-3 start, Houston is on pace to become the fifth team since the NFL expanded its playoff format to 12 teams in 1990 to start 0-3 or worse and make the playoffs. It would also become the first since switching to the modern format of 14 teams in 2020.

The Texans currently sit in the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff race, but they also are one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars who lead the AFC South.

Even though the defense has been dominant throughout the season, the Texans' offense has struggled, averaging 12.6 points per game (ranking last) during the winless start.

However, since Week 4, Houston is averaging 24.5 points per game (14th), and its defense took its game to another level -- as it ranks first in points allowed per game (15.7). For the season, the Texans allow the fewest points (16) and yards (266.3) per game, as well.

When asked how the Texans are able to keep their focus, safety Jalen Pitre stated that they were "keeping the process the same every week."

"[We're] watching the film the same type of way every week and going through it that way," Pitre said -- adding, "I think that keeps you grounded and focused going in, week in and week out."

Though the Texans are hosting a Cardinals team Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox) that has already been eliminated from postseason contention, they won't overlook them. Just a few weeks ago, Houston barely squeezed by the Tennessee Titans (2-11) -- relying on a game-winning field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn as time expired.

That's why Stroud said going into the game, "I think we've got to be on our A-game if we want to get this win."

"This is a great challenge for us," Stroud said. "I think it's a great defense, a great team. I think [Cardinals quarterback] Jacoby Brissett is playing really good ball. Michael Wilson, their offense -- [Trey McBride], Marvin Harrison Jr. -- I think offensively they're playing some good ball as well."

The Cardinals provide another chance at preparation, another week to get better -- as do their final three opponents as the season's end is near. But if the Texans can keep trending upward, Ryans has already laid the groundwork for what he hopes can be a successful playoff run for his team.