CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales went to bed early Thursday night, so he didn't see the Atlanta Falcons rally from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 and put his team two wins from making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

But that won't change his approach to Sunday's game against the Saints, understanding the advantage Carolina (7-6) gained over Tampa Bay (7-7) will disappear with a second loss to New Orleans (3-10) this season.

"It's the same process we've had all year: Every game is a championship opportunity," Canales said Friday. "Where we've been even before the game last night, approaching this game and respecting the opponent and the challenge we have in front of us, that's got to be the focus.

"For us, it's the opportunity to find our best football."

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South with a victory over the Saints and a win the following week against the Buccaneers. That would give Carolina four division victories and cap Tampa Bay at no more than three, which would be the tiebreaker if they split their two meetings in Weeks 16 and 18.

But Canales isn't looking past the Saints, who upset the Panthers 17-7 at Bank of America Stadium last month for only their second win of the season. Canales and players have used the phrase "mature energy" all week, understanding they can't look ahead.

"Just a really focused group, excited group, obviously, with this opportunity we have in front of us to go down there and play against the Saints," Canales said after what he called a good practice on what he calls "Focus Friday."

Injury-wise, Carolina will be at full strength for the first time in months. The return of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn from the concussion protocol was welcome news for a team that gave up 282 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first game against Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Horn, for one, isn't surprised Carolina is in position to make the playoffs. He told fans last year after a win in Munich that they should "jump on the bandwagon while you can."

On Friday, after watching the entire Falcons-Buccaneers game, he reminded that Carolina still had to take care of business in New Orleans.

"It's just a blessing," Horn said of being in this position. "We've still got to focus on going 1-0 every week, every day, really."