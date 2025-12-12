Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be getting some important linemen back for their AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots, with defensive end Joey Bosa and right tackle Spencer Brown set to play Sunday.

Bosa missed last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring injury, and Brown missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. Neither had an injury designation on Friday's report, the last of the week.

"It's good, yeah, we rolling this Sunday," Brown said earlier in the week.

No Buffalo players have been ruled out against New England, but three are listed as questionable -- cornerback Christian Benford (toe), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle).

Benford was injured during Thursday's practice and did not participate Friday.

When asked if Benford's injury is long-term, Bills coach Sean McDermott said, "I don't feel like it is."

"We're just 24 hours out from it ... not even quite 24 hours, so still gathering some information," McDermott added. "I'm dialoguing with [head athletic trainer Nate Breske] and he's updating me as we go here."

Palmer, who said Wednesday he's excited to get back on the field, and Bernard were both limited participants in practice throughout the week.

If Bernard cannot go, veteran Shaq Thompson will continue to start in his place.