Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham, the winningest coach in program history and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the FBS, will step down following the Utes' appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, the school announced Friday.

Whittingham, who has been with the program since 1994, was named head coach in December 2004, and amassed 177 wins, which ranks third among active FBS coaches.

"The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a statement. "It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here. The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals -- both on and off the field, has truly been a blessing."

Whittingham, 66, led the Utes to three conference titles as head coach, two appearances in the Rose Bowl, two Top-5 finishes in the AP poll and an undefeated season in 2008, capped by a win against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. He earned national coach of the year honors in 2008 and 2019.

"The legacy that Kyle Whittingham leaves distinguishes him as one of the most impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics," Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "As the head coach or as an assistant, Coach Whitt played a pivotal role in the most historic and successful seasons in program history, and established championship expectations. Perhaps more importantly, he established a legacy of tremendous character, integrity and class. Kyle Whittingham will forever be appreciated and cherished for his leadership and achievement with Utah Football."

Whittingham is expected to be succeeded by defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who Harlan announced as the head coach in waiting on July 1, 2024. Scalley joined the Utah staff in 2008 and has been the defensive coordinator for ten seasons.

During Whittingham's 21-year run as head coach, the Utes had 18 winning seasons, transitioning from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 and, finally the Big 12. The Utes went 10-2 this season and were ranked No. 15 in the final playoff rankings. His final game will be Dec. 31, against Nebraska.