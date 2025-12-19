From Norman to College Station, Oxford to Eugene, the College Football Playoff is underway.
Like last year, first-round games will be held on the campuses of the higher-seeded team in each matchup, fostering authentic home atmospheres that are certain to be electric. Between a number of new entrants to the playoff and Oregon having had a first-round bye last season, each of the four stadiums where this weekend's games will be played will be hosting their first playoff games.
Though the weather might be cooler than usual, the crowds will surely be raucous. Here are all the top sights and sounds from the first round of the playoff.
Both squads make their entrances
🔒IN. #CFBPlayoff | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/qbsAkMrg9g— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 19, 2025
A wonderful Wein Time 🎄@TaylorWein | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/eWG5vQN1xX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 19, 2025
Sooner Nation's ready 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DqpbX8Tygi— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 19, 2025
Oklahoma fans sounding off
THE BOOMER SOONER CHANTS ARE ALIVE AND WELL 🗣️@PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/pRPiSxx1M7— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2025
Rece Davis' intro sets the stage
RECE DAVIS SETS THE STAGE FOR THE FIRST CFP GAME OF THE SEASON 🔥 @ReceDavis pic.twitter.com/9XfVvTRqXH— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2025
Alabama's threads
Gameday READY 🔥#CFBPlayoff | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Xl2coHPBUb— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 19, 2025
Norman is ready to rock
Let the games begin... #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/tJQEgOIyAp— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 19, 2025
"College GameDay" starting strong
Where does Santa fall in the newest mock draft? 🎅🤔 pic.twitter.com/klN0BZoIE9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2025
Brent Venables or the moon? 🌕— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2025
Who are we giving the edge to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pxtdKehGUg
Sooners have had the Crimson Tide's number lately 👀 pic.twitter.com/gWBSxnOPQW— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2025