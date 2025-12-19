        <
          Scenes from the first round of the College Football Playoff

          • ESPN staffDec 19, 2025, 11:37 PM

          From Norman to College Station, Oxford to Eugene, the College Football Playoff is underway.

          Like last year, first-round games will be held on the campuses of the higher-seeded team in each matchup, fostering authentic home atmospheres that are certain to be electric. Between a number of new entrants to the playoff and Oregon having had a first-round bye last season, each of the four stadiums where this weekend's games will be played will be hosting their first playoff games.

          Though the weather might be cooler than usual, the crowds will surely be raucous. Here are all the top sights and sounds from the first round of the playoff.

          Both squads make their entrances

          Oklahoma fans sounding off

          Rece Davis' intro sets the stage

          Alabama's threads

          Norman is ready to rock

          "College GameDay" starting strong