The end of the 2025 calendar year approaches, and you won't believe it, but the Colorado Avalanche remain on top of the ESPN NHL Power Rankings yet again!

They've got company in the "repeat" category, as the Dallas Stars appear to really like being in the runner-up slot.

Beyond those two clubs, the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers moved up this week, and the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins dropped.

Plus, it's the holiday gifting season, which means what better time than now to hand out a gift to all 32 teams!

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Dec. 12. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 83.3%

The gift: A trophy case

Nathan MacKinnon can very well win the Hart, Rocket Richard and Art Ross trophies this season, and the Avs could win the Stanley Cup. Cale Makar could win the Norris. If Scott Wedgewood keeps this up, he's in the running for the Vezina.

Has one team ever swept every top award before?

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Dec. 19), @ MIN (Dec. 21), vs. UTA (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 72.9%

The gift: Steel chair and brass knuckles

With all the attention on the Central Division, especially after the Quinn Hughes trade, the Stars will need to remind everyone that they are still one of the best teams in the league. At least one of the three-headed hockey Hydra will be eliminated in the first round, much like what the Stars did to the Avs last postseason with Mikko Rantanen's Game 7 performance.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Dec. 19), vs. TOR (Dec. 21), @ DET (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 69.7%

The gift: Tour bus

Brandon Bussi has been a rock star between the pipes for the Canes, a team that was looking for goaltender consistency. From the Panthers placing him on waivers to 11 wins in 12 games and a .911 save percentage so far this season, the 27-year-old is having a full-on breakout season.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Dec. 19), @ TB (Dec. 20), vs. FLA (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 67.1%

The gift: A lightsaber

The Wild won the Quinn Hughes sweepstakes, to the shock of many. They were a team that wasn't even being publicly reported as in the mix. But here they are, adding yet another superstar to the division. Hughes is fitting in like pond hockey on a cold winter day in St. Paul so far -- a goal in his Wild debut, and already has a nickname (Quinn-esota).

Apparently, Hughes is (or at least used to be) a Star Wars fan. This is me more hoping this is still the case so we can find out which trilogy he prefers the most, and which lightsaber he would choose. Coincidentally, he just missed the Wild's Star Wars night.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Dec. 20), vs. COL (Dec. 21), vs. NSH (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 65.6%

The gift: Batteries

The Golden Knights are one of the best come-from-behind teams in the league so far this season, outscoring opponents 38-23 when down in a game. First-year Vegas superstar Mitch Marner is second to Jack Eichel in points on the team, with 32.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Dec. 20), @ EDM (Dec. 21), vs. SJ (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 61.8%

The gift: A lot of trading cards

There's a lot to love about the Ducks this season, but how about Beckett Sennecke? Until this season, his biggest hockey moment was his look of complete shock when he was selected third overall by the Ducks -- and now he's on his way to proving them right for the pick. Sennecke leads all NHL rookies in goals and points.

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Dec. 19), vs. CBJ (Dec. 20), vs. SEA (Dec. 22)

play 0:38 Beckett Sennecke scores with 0.1 left to force OT Check out this wild late equalizer scored by the Ducks' Beckett Sennecke to force overtime vs. the Penguins with 0.1 left.

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 57.4%

The gift: Bandages

The Lightning are currently ahead of the Panthers in the standings, but on Monday they lost another installment of the Battle of Florida. The matchup has heavily gone the way of the team from Sunrise, even though the Bolts have been the more successful team overall since both teams joined the NHL. This rivalry is heated and highly physical -- one of the best in the NHL today.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Dec. 20), vs. STL (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 61.8%

The gift: Ketchup chips, coffee crisp and poutine

Logan Thompson has been incredible so far this season, with an impressive .925 save percentage. He has allowed just five more total goals than Scott Wedgewood, who is cruising to a Vezina nomination, and has faced 81 more shots. Thompson was a hotly debated goalie ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he's making a strong case to join Team Canada at the Olympics.

Next seven days: vs. DET (Dec. 20), @ DET (Dec. 21), vs. NYR (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 60.6%

The gift: One of those stick-dropping reflex tests you see in social media clips

Trevor Zegras is the most prolific shootout participant in NHL history (minimum 15 attempts). Zegras has an incredible 63% success rate; the next best is Vyacheslav Kozlov, who went 58.7% (which is still amazing) on 46 attempts. Z is a perfect four-for-four this season.

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 20), vs. VAN (Dec. 22), @ CHI (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 58.6%

The gift: A brick wall

The Red Wings are the only team in the top 12 in the standings right now with a negative goal differential. Their 111 goals allowed is eighth most in the NHL. But yet, they still lead the Atlantic Division. They don't ask how.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Dec. 20), vs. WSH (Dec. 21), vs. DAL (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.3%

The gift: 4s and 8s

You'd think a young person would prefer 6-7, but Matthew Schaefer wears No. 48, and he has been so popular that the Islanders actually ran out of the numbers 4 and 8 to put on jerseys. According to the New York Post, Isles jersey sales are up 63%, with Schaefer leading the way as the team's top seller.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Dec. 19), @ BUF (Dec. 20), vs. NJ (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.1%

The gift: A Best Buy gift card

Morgan Geekie has been lighting it up -- his 24 goals are second in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon. Bruins superstar David Pastrnak has said the Geek Squad "has everything to score 50 in this league." He's on pace for 58.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Dec. 20), vs. OTT (Dec. 21), vs. MTL (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 57.1%

The gift: A lighter

Leon Draisaitl just scored his 1,000th point, making him the fifth Oilers player with 1,000 points with the franchise, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Mark Messier and Connor McDavid. Edmonton is the only team in NHL history to accomplish that feat. They also set the bar for the best shirt to commemorate the moment, calling back to the iconic Draisaitl wedding cigarette pose.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Dec. 20), vs. VGK (Dec. 21), vs. CGY (Dec. 23)

play 0:20 Leon Draisaitl records 1,000th point on Zach Hyman's goal Leon Draisaitl records 1,000th point on Zach Hyman's goal

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 57.6%

The gift: HSA card

The Panthers are 17-13-2 without Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, Jonah Gadjovich and Eetu Luostarinen. They are a wild-card team with all the injuries -- they could vault back to one of the league's elite clubs once they are back at full strength.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Dec. 19), vs. STL (Dec. 20), @ CAR (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 57.4%

The gift: Sleigh

Darcy Kuemper was injured due to a hit to the head in the crease against the Stars; a day later, the Kings called up Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska. It's surprising that he has the time to play hockey at this time of year.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Dec. 22), vs. SEA (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 56.1%

The gift: A bigger third-period lead

The Penguins just became the first team in NHL history to be up by three-plus goals in the third period and then lose in consecutive games, doing so against the San Jose Sharks (6-5 in OT) and then the Utah Mammoth the next day (5-4 in OT). Then they swapped goalies with the Oilers, sending Tristan Jarry to Edmonton and getting Stuart Skinner back. The two teams faced off on Tuesday with both goalies starting, and the Penguins lost 6-4.

Next seven days: @ MTL (Dec. 20), vs. MTL (Dec. 21), @ TOR (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 58.8%

The gift: A Sith robe

The Sith abide by the Rule of Two, but the Habs are currently juggling three goaltenders. Samuel Montembeault hasn't started a game since Dec. 2 and is down to AHL Laval on a conditioning stint. Jakub Dobes has been hot and cold, with a .893 save percentage overall. Jacob Fowler, the 2025 NCAA goalie of the year who played for Boston College and won the World Juniors with Team USA, is 1-1-1. The Habs would love some goaltending consistency.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Dec. 20), @ PIT (Dec. 21), @ BOS (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 57.4%

The gift: Jack Hughes

It's no secret that the Devils play better with their superstar in the lineup -- and he can't return soon enough. The Devils were 12-4-1 before the "Chicago Steakhouse incident" and are 6-10-0 since.

Next seven days: @ UTA (Dec. 19), vs. BUF (Dec. 21), @ NYI (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 52.9%

The gift: Bobblehead

This is more a gift for the rest of us, because the Sharks this season unveiled one of the best sports-related bobbleheads ever: On opening night, they gave out the "Macklin Celebrini-Will Smith sleepover" bobblehead, which could be combined with a Tyler Toffoli cot add-on.

Celebrini is already a gift for the Sharks, having been in the top five in the league in scoring pretty much all season, including being 1-2 with Connor Bedard a couple of weeks ago, which was a glimpse into hockey's future.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Dec. 20), @ VGK (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 53%

The gift: Pep talk

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube used some colorful language in yelling at his players on the bench in the game against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. It seems like it worked; the Leafs went on to score three goals in the third period, including two in eight seconds, to best the Bedard-less Hawks 3-2.

Next seven days: @ NSH (Dec. 20), @ DAL (Dec. 21), vs. PIT (Dec. 23)

play 0:45 Maple Leafs score 2 goals in 8 seconds to complete comeback win Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua score eight seconds apart late in the third period to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 51.4

The gift: Luck

The Mammoth were on their way to being a wild-card contending team, and still might be. But they will have to do it in the near future without the services of Logan Cooley, who is out at least eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Cooley's 14 goals were second on the team.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Dec. 19), vs. WPG (Dec. 21), @ COL (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 52.8%

The gift: An extended vacation

The Rangers have been horrid so far this season at home. They have a 4-10-3 record at Madison Square Garden, having started the season being shut out three straight times, and six times in 17 games. They are 13-5-1 outside of the borough of Manhattan.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Dec. 20), @ NSH (Dec. 21), @ WSH (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 54.5%

The gift: Even-strength goals

The Eastern Conference is tighter than it's ever been -- the seven-point gap between top and bottom of the conference on U.S. Thanksgiving this season was the closest gap either conference has seen in at least 10 seasons. In other words, each game seems to matter more this season. The Sens have scored a 5-on-5 goal in just two of the past six games, being outscored 14-5 in that category in the past five.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Dec. 20), @ BOS (Dec. 21), vs. BUF (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 50%

The gift: General Grievous action figure

Jet Greaves (aka Jet-teral Greav-ous) has seen plenty of forwards say "hello, there" while trying to score on him, but he has been great for the Blue Jackets with a .905 save percentage. Though he cooled down in a recent stretch, he bounced back with a win against Anaheim on Tuesday.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Dec. 20), @ LA (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 51.5%

The gift: More Columbus vibes?

Kevyn Adams was relieved of his duties as GM after the Sabres started the season 14-14-4. In comes Jarmo Kekalainen, the former Blue Jackets GM who also hired John Tortorella in Columbus.

Hockey social media is now abuzz about whether Torts could be considered as a future bench boss in Buffalo. Lindy Ruff is in his second season coaching the Sabres (in this stint). Torts is one of the assistant coaches for Team USA at the Olympics. Incidentally, Torts also started his NHL coaching career in Buffalo as an assistant with the Sabres under Rick Dudley.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (Dec. 20), @ NJ (Dec. 21), @ OTT (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 48.5%

The gift: Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck played on Dec. 13 for the first time in a month, earning a victory over Washington. It was a sight for sore eyes, as the Jets faithful have endured seeing their team (without their star goalie) fall five points out of a playoff spot the season after winning the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team.

Next seven days: @ COL (Dec. 19), @ UTA (Dec. 21)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 47.1%

The gift: A bacta tank

Connor Bedard will miss the rest of the month and will be reevaluated in January due to an upper-body injury he appeared to suffer at the end of this past Friday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis. Bedard clutched his right shoulder as he went off the ice. He is considered week to week.

How many weeks that might be, and if that might bleed into the Olympics (where his name has been heavily mentioned), remains to be seen.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Dec. 20), vs. PHI (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 45.5%

The gift: Crimson-colored alternate jerseys

Nick Saban just became a minority owner of the Predators. The iconic former Alabama college football coach has business interests in Nashville with his partner, businessman Joe Agresti; the pair own several car dealerships across the southeastern United States, including two in Nashville. Time to get Saban and P.K. Subban together at a game twirling catfish around!

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Dec. 20), vs. NYR (Dec. 21), @ MIN (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 46.9%

The gift: A rewind button

The full might of the Kraken was certainly released to start the season, going 5-2-3 in the first 10 games. Since then, they have plummeted, including going 1-9-0 in their past 10. Injuries haven't helped.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Dec. 20), @ ANA (Dec. 22), @ LA (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 47.2%

The gift: Fresh milk and yogurt

The Blues shut out the Jets and the returning Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday. Joel Hofer earned his third shutout win of the season, tied for second most in the NHL only behind Minnesota's Jesper Wallstedt (four).

Next seven days: @ FLA (Dec. 20), @ TB (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 45.7%

The gift: Sunglasses and a hoodie

The Flames are battling to stay out of the bottom of the conference and have interesting trade candidates that teams no doubt are calling to discuss. Could the likes of Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson be wearing different sweaters by the trade deadline? They certainly have plenty of contenders interested.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Dec. 20), @ EDM (Dec. 23)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 43.9%

The gift: Magic 8 Ball

Quinn Hughes is a superstar and could help the Wild contend for years to come, but the Canucks did get a terrific group of players in return in three players in their early 20s and a first-round pick. There's a chance we could look at this trade in five years and say that the Canucks crushed it. I like Zeev Buium a lot, especially his vision. Marco Rossi could be a 30-goal scorer. Liam Ohgren could grow to be a solid depth piece. And draft capital is always useful.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Dec. 19), @ BOS (Dec. 20), @ PHI (Dec. 22)