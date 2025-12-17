Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie can finish a Rubik's Cube in under a minute.

"I mean, right now I'd be pretty rusty," he said. "I'm not insane, like those kids that you see on TV, but I'm pretty good at them."

When Geekie was around 10 years old, a cousin taught him how to speed solve a Rubik's Cube. While some have never found a way to line up that mosaic of colors despite years of trying, Geekie said it's doable once one cracks the code. One summer at their lake cottage, his cousin wrote down its patterns. Geekie spent two weeks memorizing them and working out solutions while fiddling with the cube.

"It's basically just all algorithms. You just do the same moves all the time once you get the pieces in the right spot. Once you do that, I mean, it's pretty cut and dry. Everything goes in order," he said. "I haven't really forgot. It's just one of those things that once you know it, you know it."

Perhaps Morgan Geekie just knows how to score goals now.

That's the simplest rationalization for the 27-year-old's unexpected transformation into one of the NHL's premier goal-scorers. Through 33 games, Geekie was second in the NHL with 24 goals, trailing only the dominant Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (28). Going back to last season, Geekie is tied for 11th in goals scored (57).

Geekie scored 33 goals in 2024-25, which is 16 more than his previous career high set two years ago with the Bruins. He shot 22%, which obliterated his previous career best of 13.1% set in 2023-24.

There's always an offensive player whose unexpected scoring surge in the one season makes him the consensus choice for regression in the following season. Entering this season, that player was Morgan Geekie.

He was the first player listed on ESPN's rundown of regression candidates, with the expectation that he top out at 26 goals. Sports Illustrated did the same thing, writing that his "offensive numbers are set to dip next season." Daily Faceoff wrote that Geekie's shooting percentage was "a strong indication that his performance isn't sustainable, at least at this level" for the Bruins.

Geekie gets it. He called the predictions "a fair statement" given that he was scoring less than 10 goals in a season with the Seattle Kraken just a few seasons ago.

"I see it all. It's an easy cherry to pick to be like, 'Obviously he's shooting 22%, it's going to go down.' It didn't bother me at all," Geekie said.

Rather than regress, Geekie has progressed this season. Through 34 games, he was shooting 28.2%.

"I mean, it's got to go down at some point," he said, with a laugh. "Like I said, I don't really pay attention to that and I'm not somebody that has 10 shots a game, so I just try to make the most of my opportunities when I get the puck."

GEEKIE IS AMUSED by the focus on his shooting percentage, because he feels there are easy explanations for it. The first is that he doesn't believe he shoots the puck all that much. Over the last two seasons, David Pastrnak averaged 3.79 shots per game in 110 games. Geekie averages 2.11 shots in that same span. Only Sidney Crosby (2.45 shots per game) has a lower shots-per-game average than Geekie (2.48) among the top 10 goal-scorers this season.

"I feel like I'm a big quality over quantity person," he said.

His first season in Boston, coach Jim Montgomery stressed the need for Geekie to get chances from deep inside the attacking zone.

"I think a high-danger chance is better than just shooting it from the wall. That's kind of the mentality that I've had always. I'm not trying to waste shots that aren't good for anybody," Geekie said. "Unless I'm trying to create something off it, I'm honestly not trying to put it on net. Maybe that's why I end up where I end up."

Pastrnak recently said the Bruins were reminding Geekie to shoot the puck more often. In fairness, Geekie is shooting more this season. He's "definitely trying to be a little more selfish to take them" when he fights into high-danger areas of the ice. But Geekie acknowledged there are sometimes philosophical differences between his striving for quality over his team's desire for quantity.

"I think it's a push and pull. It's like, 'I don't think I need to be shooting this, but other people think that it still gives us an opportunity to create a chance.' So I just try to keep that in mind when I have the puck," he said.

This is Geekie's seventh season in the NHL. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes 67th overall in the 2017 draft as a goal-scoring forward with the WHL Tri-City Americans. His first two seasons as a pro were mostly spent in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, before playing 36 games with the Hurricanes in 2020-21.

That summer, the Seattle Kraken held their expansion draft as the NHL's newest team. Geekie was left off Carolina's protected list. At the time, it wasn't expected that former Hurricanes GM Ron Francis would select him for the Kraken, with options like defenseman Jake Bean and forward Nino Niederreiter available from Carolina. But Geekie was the choice, a player that Francis had drafted while with the Canes.

Geekie had 22 points in 73 games in his first season in Seattle, skating 12:36 per game on average with just seven goals. His second campaign saw him jump to 28 points in 69 games, but with even less ice time (10:27 on average).

He was a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. Francis attempted to re-sign him before the deadline for submitting qualifying offers, but Geekie and his representatives declined it. The two sides couldn't find common ground. Rather than go to arbitration, where the Kraken weren't keen on Geekie potentially setting the terms of his next deal, they chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"With Morgan, we did make what I felt was a pretty fair offer," Francis said at the time, via Sound of Hockey. "It didn't work out, and he has the right once we don't qualify him to go elsewhere."

Geekie had some good moments with the Kraken, but ultimately the two sides parted ways. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

And so he went to Boston, signing a two-year deal worth $4 million in total.

While he wasn't seeing much time with the Kraken, Geekie felt he was improving as a player. He said a "integral part" of that development was thanks to Jonathan Sigalet, a skills coach who now runs Siglet Hockey, who improved all facets of his game.

"When I first started working with him, he was adamant that he wasn't going to try and make me play like I'm on the first line," Geekie recalled. "He said, 'We both know that trying to do things that you do on the first line on the fourth line is going to get you in the press box.'"

He said working with Siglet slowed the game down for him. He started see the game differently. He began to see "little tendencies" that all of the NHL's good players share. Geekie also appreciated having a "third party" assessment for his play, apart from that of his coaches and his own.

Geekie was immediately given an opportunity to thrive in Boston in 2023-24, playing 15:21 in his first game with the Bruins. He ended up averaging 15:25 per game, with 17 goals and 22 assists in 76 games. He earned time with Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on the Bruins' top line.

His follow-up season didn't start well. Geekie scored one goal in his first 17 games and was a healthy scratch early in the season. Some trade whispers started about him as a pending restricted free agent. He had eight goals by the end of the 2024 part of the campaign.

How did he end up with 33 of them? With one of the greatest goal-scoring heaters this side of Alex Ovechkin: Geekie scored 14 goals in his last 20 games of the season. His chemistry with Pastrnak was undeniable -- the Bruins scoring ace assisted on 21 of Geekie's 33 goals last season.

Geekie expressed a desire to stay with the Bruins. The feeling was mutual, as GM Don Sweeney in June handed him six-year, $33 million contract for a team-friendly $5.5 million annual cap hit.

WHEN GEEKIE SIGNED his new contract, he decided he wanted to join in the tradition of NHL players celebrating a windfall with their teammates. It's usually a dinner or something of that nature.

But Geekie wanted to do something different.

"Everybody's eating at the same restaurants in every city. And I'm sure they'd remember it for a little while, but I think it would be just one of those things like 'hey, thanks for dinner.' So I wanted to do something a little more nostalgic," he said.

Geekie is a huge baseball fan and a former player, playing competitively until his late teens. He was in the process of designing a personalized baseball glove for himself through a company called 44 Pro Custom Gloves when his wife, Emma, suggested that he design ones for all his teammates as their new contract gift.

Geekie started the process in July, sketching out what he wanted on the gloves for 30 teammates -- including players that were in the bubble for the Bruins' roster this season. He had the biographical information for them, from their birth cities and countries to their schools to where they played junior hockey.

"Honestly, for probably three weeks, I just sat in front of my TV watching baseball and I would just draft gloves up. I thought it was so fun," Geekie said. "My wife got sick of me for a little while."

He would FaceTime his brother Noah, a coach at Okotoks Dawgs Academy in Alberta, to bounce the designs off him and get input. He was cognizant of having the designs as different as possible, despite some of the school colors being similar for his teammates.

Before a practice in October, Geekie delivered the gloves to the locker room stalls of his teammates. It went over well.

"Baseball is not that big in Sweden, but it's obviously cool to have," center Elias Lindholm told the Bruins website, having received a glove with a Swedish flag on it. "Hopefully, when my kids get a little bit older, we can play a little game or something. For now, it is just going to be at home, resting."

While the gloves were a chance to celebrate with his teammates, there weren't many celebrations anticipated for Boston this season. The Bruins were trading players away at last season's trade deadline, sending mainstays like captain Brad Marchand (Florida), center Charlie Coyle (Colorado) and defenseman Brandon Carlo (Toronto) elsewhere. They had an incoming first-year coach in Marco Sturm. At best, it was supposed to be a transition year for the Bruins.

But through 34 games, Boston was second in the Atlantic Division with a .588 points percentage, within a point of the division lead in the crowded Eastern Conference.

Many around the NHL were surprised. Geekie wasn't.

"We underperformed. Last season was like the perfect storm of bad events with our kind discombobulated training camp and then having a coaching change and just kind of everything that could have went wrong went wrong," Geekie said. "The core group we have is just too good to be written off. But I understand why people had doubts about us."

But defying doubts is what Morgan Geekie's all about, whether it's his team's predicted finish in the standings or his own predicted regression as a scorer.

"He has everything to score 50 in this league," Pastrnak said. "He has a heck of a shot. He has the goal-scoring instincts. He is going to get it one day."