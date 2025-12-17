Open Extended Reactions

There's a new sheriff in the State of Hockey. And a Swedish one, at that. His name? Jesper Wallstedt.

But you can call him The Wall of St. Paul. His teammates do. It's a nickname befitting of a Minnesota Wild goaltender who's rewriting the franchise's rookie record books as one of the league's breakout stars.

The Wild even made T-shirts to show their support. Wallstedt just wasn't sure whether to join in on the fun or not.

"I have no idea where it came from," Wallstedt said last month after several Minnesota players began wearing the shirts. "I got in here and I'm like, 'Am I supposed to wear it, or is that kind of weird wearing your own shirt?' So, I ended up not wearing it."

Wallstedt's play has been advertisement enough. He's at the top of a goaltending wave bringing several new freshmen to light in the season's first half, along with resurgent campaigns from some familiar faces.

It's almost a mystery how these things work. Goaltending is a complicated job, after all. Goalies have to account for hundreds of different skaters on the attack, all of whom have studied that player in the crease in search of ways to beat him.

That's pressure enough -- and granted, goaltenders are a particular breed unto themselves and often boast of unique journeys to their jobs in the league.

"[Part of] what you're seeing now is that it takes a good three to five years of development for goalies," former NHL goaltender Martin Biron said of this current freshman class. "And now with the amount of goalies being used during the season you see that there is some good quality from those drafts from 2019 to 2021."

It's part of what makes the position so fascinating, particularly this season where we've seen everything from the upstarts shining (Devin Cooley has been a bright spot for Calgary) to veteran No. 1s having career years (stick taps to Logan Thompson). There have been just nine rookie goalies to appear in at least 41 games of a full season for their teams since 2019-20; there could be half that many alone this season.

We may never know why. But here is a non-comprehensive look at the unexpected who's who of the goaltending world.

9-1-2 | 1.95 GAA | .937 SV%

Wallstedt's signature celebration is to pretend to shoot an arrow. It could just as easily be a dagger -- bursting the bubble of an opponent trying to score.

Not everyone approves of Wallstedt's enthusiastic response to a win. But the 23-year-old is having a moment, and won't be changing things up anytime soon.

Wallstedt turned heads from the get-go this season after having just five career NHL starts to his credit prior to 2025-26, amounting to a 2-3-0 mark with .877 SV% and 3.44 GAA. If anything, Wallstedt was tabbed as a capable backup partner for Filip Gustavsson; instead, Wallstedt has become his own one-man show.

There was always the potential for Wallstedt to be a burgeoning star in the league. He was a top youth goalie in Sweden, appearing on national teams and debuting with the SHL's Lulea HF at just 17 years old. Minnesota hopped past Edmonton in the 2021 draft to select Wallstedt, making him the first Swedish goalie to be drafted in the first round. That alone was an accomplishment. But coming to North America wouldn't be without difficulties.

Wallstedt's transition from Sweden to the Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa was fine at first. He produced a .908 SV% his first season there, and improved to .910 the one after that. He was an AHL All-Star selection. By the 2024-25 season, Minnesota had Marc-Andre Fleury and Gustavsson sharing the net.

There was no room for Wallstedt as third wheel and he went back to the AHL -- where it wasn't pretty. Wallstedt went 9-14-4 that season, with an .879 SV%. Iowa wasn't a strong team overall but Wallstedt's performance -- including his two NHL appearances that were both losses and came with an .843 SV% -- was concerning, and rightly raised questions about his NHL-readiness.

Minnesota waived Fleury off into retirement over the summer, and that left an opening for Wallstedt to step into a tandem with Gustavsson. Regardless of his past, Wallstedt was ready to soar. He went 8-0-2 through his first 10 games, while recording four shutouts to give him five in 15 career games played. That's the second-fewest starts required to reach that mark since Frank Brimsek in 1938 ("Mr. Zero" required only nine games). His road shutout streak -- going through Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver -- was halted at 116:09. That was the third-longest streak of its kind in franchise history, and Wallstedt was just the fifth rookie goalie since 1929-30 to do it.

The numbers show how Wallstedt persevered to become this season's goalie sensation. And Minnesota is hoping he's just getting started. The Wild are third in the Central Division and have appeared increasingly confident right along with their goaltender. If Wallstedt continues to shine, there's no telling how far he can help carry the Wild this season.

Jesper Wallstedt makes big-time save vs. Jets

10-1-0 | 2.07 GAA | .910 SV%

In early October, Bussi was facing an uncertain future. Little did he know it would include etching his name in the NHL record books.

At the time, Bussi had been placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers after signing a one-way, two-year contract with the reigning Stanley Cup champions in July. If he cleared, Bussi could join the Panthers' AHL affiliate. Instead, the Carolina Hurricanes swooped in to claim Bussi when Pyotr Kochetkov was hurt to start the season. That has become a defining moment for Bussi and Carolina. He has outperformed any expectation the Hurricanes could have had for him, including becoming the fastest goalie to earn 10 wins in NHL history.

That feat is impressive on its own. It's even more impressive considering Bussi came to Carolina with zero NHL experience -- but he is not technically a rookie. In order to qualify for freshman status with the league, players have to be under 26 years old on Sept. 15 of a season. Bussi turned 27 in June. Age is just a number, though, and we are not beholden to such parameters here, so Bussi gets grouped into the rookie class. But the first-year netminder hasn't played like a newbie at all.

The Sound Beach, New York, native began as a backup to veteran Frederik Andersen, making his NHL debut on Oct. 14 in a 5-1 rout of San Jose. He was so good behind Andersen that Carolina kept him in the fold even after Kochetkov returned in early November. Kochetkov would have a flare-up of the same injury weeks later, and that's when Bussi got rolling, passing Andersen as coach Rod Brind'Amour's go-to in net while reeling off a 10-1-0 to start his pro career, with a .910 SV% and 2.07 GAA. He's just the fifth NHL goalie to win nine of his first 10 appearances.

Carolina couldn't have anticipated leaning on Bussi like it has. But Andersen -- ironically one of the other five goalies that also recorded nine wins in his first 10 career games -- has struggled this season (going 5-7-2 with an .875 SV%) and if not for Bussi, Carolina could have taken a tumble while Kochetkov recovers.

If he keeps that up, time will tell what the Hurricanes goalie rotation looks like when all are healthy -- and how many wins Bussi can string together as this season's Cinderella story.

Brandon Bussi robs Predators with save

2-3-3 | 2.72 GAA | .923 SV%

Hildeby can't help but take over a room.

His 6-foot-7 hulking frame seems in direct contradiction to his quiet, unassuming personality. But the man affectionately known as "Hildebeast" didn't earn the moniker by running his mouth. He has done it by using that big body to make the Toronto Maple Leafs' net look small -- and hold some of the league's best scorers at bay.

The Leafs have been in a goaltending bind throughout the season. Would-be No. 1 Anthony Stolarz was average out of the gate and then got hurt; he hasn't suited up since Nov. 11 while nursing an upper-body injury. Joseph Woll took over from there after returning from a personal leave of absence, and Hildeby -- a fourth-round draft choice by the Leafs in 2022 with just six NHL games to his credit -- tagged in on clean-up duty and a few back-to-backs.

It was Toronto's alarming defensive issues -- they were second in shots against per game and fourth in goals against per game through the end of November -- that stood out most, wasting quality starts from Hildeby, who was 1-2-1 with a .914 SV% supporting Woll.

When Woll also hit the sideline with a lower-body injury last week, Toronto had no choice but to put their full faith in Hildeby. That has paid off.

He made nine saves in relief of Woll to preserve a 5-1 victory for the Leafs over Carolina, and was their No. 1 from there: Hildeby backstopped Toronto to a frustrating 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal, blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning in a hard-fought 2-0 victory, stood on his head to get the Leafs a point in their 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose and was hung out to dry in Edmonton's 6-3 rout of Toronto.

Hildeby deserved better than a 1-1-2 record in those starts, given his .934 SV% and 2.34 GAA. It's a small sample size, but Hildeby ranks second in save percentage among goalies with at least 10 starts (.923).

More than that, he has been consistently good for a club that has only recently showed defensive improvements -- although the Leafs have begun to backslide in that department again.

Toronto's glaring issue now is an inability to stay healthy in net, or on the back end. After Hildeby, there's just Artur Akhtyamov, who made his NHL debut in relief of Hildeby during last week's tilt against the Oilers. There's no telling yet when Stolarz will return, with coach Craig Berube saying on this week he's not progressing as the team had hoped. Woll made his return on Tuesday, but he has a concerning injury history. Meanwhile, Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo are both still out from the blue-line group.

Hildeby needs a reliable partner, too. But even though Woll is ready, it'll be tough for coach Craig Berube to take the reins from Hildeby entirely given how he has exceeded expectations.

Dennis Hildeby makes big-time save vs. Sharks

11-8-1 | 3.24 GAA | .902 SV%

Askarov might be playing in his first full NHL season, but you'd be forgiven for mistaking him for a veteran.

San Jose's rookie netminder is carrying a heavy load for the surprising Sharks, and it has made up for enough defensive deficiencies in front of him to have San Jose in the playoff mix. Askarov put a slow start behind him to produce a 9-4-0 run with a .928 SV% and 2.20 GAA while being under siege from the opposition. During that stretch, San Jose has allowed among the most high-danger chances and the second-most shots on net, leading Askarov to average nearly 30 saves per game compared to the league average of 24.

San Jose has continued to be leaky defensively and now pace the league in shots against, and Askarov hasn't been perfect -- he was pulled in a game this month after allowing four goals on 12 shots to the Washington Capitals -- but it's hard to argue that Askarov hasn't been a prize for the Sharks overall.

The team is 22nd in offense this season -- averaging 2.88 goals per game -- and has relied on Macklin Celebrini's sensational start (with 47 points through 33 games) and Askarov's netminding to continue punching above their weight class in the Western Conference. That's a lot of pressure to put on a 23-year-old goaltender, but Askarov was ready to take on a bigger role in the NHL.

Originally drafted 11th overall by Nashville in 2020, Askarov felt pushed aside when the organization signed Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract extension in 2024 and inked Scott Wedgewood to be his backup. Askarov requested a trade, and the Sharks were all-in. After making 13 starts for San Jose last season, going 4-6-2 with an .896 SV%, Askarov is blossoming at just the right time to give the Sharks some hope for the present and future.

Yaroslav Askarov makes beautiful save

7-8-5 | 2.75 GAA | .906 SV%

Some great player stories end with a thud or turn out to be a flash in the pan. Greaves has been the opposite for Columbus.

Greaves was recalled from the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate late last season to bolster Columbus in the crease for the team's final (albeit unsuccessful) playoff push.

That failure wasn't for Greaves' lack of effort, though. The netminder was 4-1-0 through April, with a .975 SV%. His final NHL stat line for the season: 7-2-2, with a .938 SV% and 1.91 GAA.

Could Greaves maintain those types of figures in the long term? Columbus had to find out.

Greaves came into this current campaign in tandem with veteran Elvis Merzlikins, but quickly established himself as closer to the team's No. 1. His numbers aren't dazzling, with a .906 SV% and 2.75 GAA, but dig deeper and it's clear Greaves is the difference-maker Columbus needs. He ranks eighth overall in goals saved above expectation and 10th in save percentage above expected on high-danger shots, per MoneyPuck.

He can't do it all, of course. The Blue Jackets haven't been tight defensively this season, and like Hildeby, Greaves' record (7-8-5) isn't exactly indicative of his performance. Columbus is allowing the third-most shots on net (31.3) per game, and the fifth-most goals against (3.47), while sitting 23rd in offense (with 2.88 goals per game).

Greaves gives the Blue Jackets a chance, though, by continuing to provide consistency in the cage. That could keep Columbus on track to work its way back into the playoff race this season -- if the rest of the Blue Jackets can start helping their goalie.

Marchenko puts Columbus ahead in shootout, Greaves finishes with save

10-7-5 | 2.52 GAA | .915 SV%

Connor Bedard courts most of the headlines in Chicago. Which is just fine with Knight.

The Blackhawks' goaltender is happy to cede the spotlight to Bedard while providing the necessary backbone in net to preserve the terrific season Bedard -- and the Blackhawks in general -- have been able to produce.

Knight was the primary return for Chicago when they flipped Seth Jones to Florida last season. Knight was the Panthers' 13th overall pick in 2019, a standout at Boston College and, at just 20 years old, earned a 5-1 victory in his NHL debut. He worked from there in tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky but Knight's relationship with the Panthers eventually came to an end due to a salary cap crunch over the goalie's $4.5 million cap hit.

Florida's loss has been Chicago's gain. Knight arrived to the Blackhawks in March 2024 with a 44-25-7 career record, a .906 SV% and 2.76 GAA. It was an inauspicious finish to that campaign for Knight (5-8-2, .896 SV%), but fortunately for Chicago not a sign of things to come.

The 24-year-old has played some of his best hockey this season, going 10-7-5 with a .915 SV%, 2.52 GAA and two shutouts through his first 21 games. He has taken the brunt of the Blackhawks' workload in front of backup Arvid Soderblom, and Chicago ranks 17th in goals against per game despite giving up the fifth-most shots against. That speaks to Knight's impact and the way he has helped the Blackhawks push their way into a Western Conference wild-card spot midway through December.

It's enough to make you wonder how much Team USA GM Bill Guerin is keeping tabs on Knight as a potential option in the crease at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The only looming question about Knight really is: Can he maintain this level as a No. 1? Knight's previous career high in starts was 32 in 2021-22 with Florida. The Blackhawks will need more than that from Knight, perhaps working him hard all the way into spring.

Spencer Knight makes beautiful save

11-5-3 | 2.48 GAA | .908 SV%

Vladar can attest that some lessons must be learned the hard (and sometimes painful) way.

It took him a good five years after being drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2015 draft to get a shot in the NHL and longer than that to stay full time. That opportunity came with Calgary in 2021, and after working his way to that pinnacle, Vladar wasn't about to step aside due to a lingering injury. He just kept playing through a torn labrum in his right hip for years, often to his own detriment.

It wasn't until April 2024, while still with the Flames, that the 6-foot-5 Vladar finally had surgery and started a six-month recovery process. His only regret is not doing it sooner.

Well, the 28-year-old is making up for lost time.

Vladar had a subpar 2024-25 season in Calgary while finding his footing again, post-procedure. The Prague native was stellar in the spring while representing Czechia at the IIHF World Championships (going 3-0-0 with a .951 SV% and 1.09 GAA) and earned himself a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Flyers in July.

It was tough for Philadelphia to know exactly what they'd get out of Vladar, especially when he was meant to be supporting Samuel Ersson's continued development. But a healthy Vladar seized the moment and has been a steadying presence -- at 11-5-3 with a .908 SV% and 2.54 GAA -- for a Philadelphia team currently holding an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Vladar has been a significant part of that success, producing the best numbers of his career. Tweaks like improved skating have allowed him more control over his big body and that has helped him earn coach Rick Tocchet's trust.

While Vladar may lament not trusting his own instincts about when to go under the knife, that path brought him to Philadelphia and a second chance to be the player he always aspired to be.