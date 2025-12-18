Flyers, Kraken and Blue Jackets streamers can save your fantasy lineup next week

Open Extended Reactions

They're the interchangeable stand-ins who can alter a fantasy manager's weekly fate for the better. Substitute ninjas called in to provide that little bit of extra fantasy pop when the schedule allows. Loosely described as free agents acquired for a quick spell to maximize games-played, fantasy streamers provide the extra padding that often separates the victorious from those wanting more.

Unlike the crepe-paper variety associated with buttons and bows this time of year, fantasy hockey streamers reward the savviest managers in head-to-head category leagues, along with a variety of others. Any form of competition, really, where players can be shuffled in and out on a daily, biweekly, or weekly basis. If Andre Burakovsky is seeing top-line minutes, and scoring, when the Blackhawks are playing on so-called off nights, welcome aboard! If only for a good fantasy time, and not a long one. At bare minimum, better a warm body in that lineup spot than not.

Ideally, in addition to a strong group of tried/tested/true fantasy heavy-hitters, you want one (minimum) to a small handful of revolving-door roster slots available, depending on league depth and size. Of course, transaction limits -- both in maximum number and timing -- also figure in as significant factors in determining how much flexibility is in play. Fact is, a good number of us battle in leagues where it's possible to jostle players in and out on the daily. But even in competition that limits pickups via number or window, streamers can wield great influence. Only a little more planning is necessary.

Of course, it's possible to address your lineup through a streaming lens, day by day, endeavouring to maximize games-played on lighter nights only hours ahead. Which works wonderfully if your rival managers aren't doing the same. In which case, investing time to look ahead is the wiser course. Have a gaze at the coming week and gauge which teams are more active when most others are not. Then snatch up the most valuable, unspoken-for performer(s) from that collection of squads -- replacing those who hopefully served this purpose in previous games -- and have them at the ready before your league mates beat you to it. The fewer vacant lineup spots, the better.

For instance, using next week's wonky holiday-modified schedule, it's worth noting the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, and Tampa Bay Lightning compete Monday and Sunday when most other clubs are idle. While the three-day Christmas break eats up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 13 games speckle the NHL schedule on both Tuesday and Saturday. When you won't likely need to stream anyone at all. Here's a roundup of players from those sides to consider hooking up with in the short term.

Forwards

Boone Jenner, F, Blue Jackets (1.9 FPPG, 82.8% available): Full disclosure: I just wrangled the power forward onto my roster in two leagues as replacement for another underperforming forward. Recovered from an upper-body injury that cost him a month, Jenner is back to his regular business of banging in pucks and crushing bodies. How about two goals, two assists, seven shots, four blocked shots and 11 hits in just three games? Yes, please.

When fit, the versatile veteran is as well-rounded as they're cut in ESPN standard competition. Even if your fantasy squad is teeming with talent, consider streaming Jenner when the Jackets visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and welcome the New York Islanders on Sunday.

See also:

Kent Johnston, F, Blue Jackets (0.9 FPPG, 80.4% available)

Christian Dvorak, F, Flyers (1.5 FPPG, 93.9% available): The streaky forward is currently centering a Flyers top line with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny. That's the first selling point. Number two: Dvorak has a goal and six assists in his past six contests (plus-6). When blended with his shots and blocked-shots totals, that works out to an average of 2.4 fantasy points/game in ESPN standard leagues. That serves as a nice little haul when, say, only seven other teams are in action, like next Monday.

See also:

Carl Grundstrom, F, Flyers (1.8 FPPG, 99.0% available)

Chandler Stephenson, F, Kraken (1.6 FPPG, 92.4% available): Don't blame the veteran forward for Seattle's latest failings; he's pitching in his bit. Riding a six-game points streak with three goals and three assists, the minute-munching forward is also banging out 3.2 shots/contest. The fantasy points are adding up fast and fulsome. Jam Stephenson in your lineup before the Kraken visit the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and L.A. on Tuesday.

See also:

Jordan Eberle, F, Kraken (1.6 FPPG, 82.0% available)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, Lightning (1.2 FPPG, 81.6% available): Heads up, the second-line winger could net you ultra-minimal dividends on any given night. He has demonstrated as much regularly enough this campaign. But Bjorkstrand could also erupt for 6.4 fantasy points by scoring two goals and an assist like he did in New Jersey last week. The 30-year-old presents as an unpredictable investment, no question.

Unfortunately, everyone else worth their fantasy salt up front in Tampa is largely accounted for across the ESPN.com universe. Still, a fraction of a fantasy point is more valuable than the goose egg garnered from an empty lineup spot. Something to keep in mind, when the Lightning face the St. Louis Blues on Monday and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, when, again, most of the league is away from the rink.

Defensemen

play 0:58 Vince Dunn nets power-play goal Vince Dunn tallies goal for Seattle Kraken on the power play

Vince Dunn, D, Kraken (1.7 FPPG, 59.0% available): Like with Jenner in Columbus, respecting the fashion in which Dunn is rolling with the extra skater right now, he likely deserves a more permanent spot in most fantasy leagues. At least until the next drop-off in production. The defender is currently cooking on the power play for the Kraken, with five points in his past five contests. Zero at even-strength, mind you, but we'll still take it. Let's also recognize that Dunn is second in points in Seattle, with 19 though 31 contests. Not a positive for the club altogether, but less a concern of ours as fantasy managers.

See also:

Goaltenders

play 0:31 Jet Greaves makes big-time save vs. Ducks Jet Greaves makes big-time save vs. Ducks

Dan Vladar, G, Flyers (2.6 FPPG, 61.6% available): The Flyers face the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and Kraken on Sunday. If you've lost Darcy Kuemper to injury, or Sam Montembeault to the AHL, or some other figure isn't meeting your standards, or you have a set spot to rotate in goaltending streamers, grab Vladar. If available. He has only endured one bad outing this past month. Even including that negative fantasy jab to the guts, your man in Philly sits 15th in total fantasy points over the past 30 days.

Jet Greaves, G, Blue Jackets (1.5 FPPG, 89.0% available): As a fantasy plus, and this isn't nothing, Greaves doesn't often get blown up even when the Blue Jackets fall short. Which explains why a goalie with an 8-8-5 record is still floating a positive fantasy-point average. Yes, I'd roll out Greaves against the Kings on Monday, then again against the Isles on Sunday, if not sitting comfortably in the fantasy driver's seat that week.