This season hasn't been what the ACC hoped for. Key personnel losses and challenging nonconference games have taken a toll on the five teams -- Duke Blue Devils, NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Louisville Cardinals -- that were in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.

But the Cardinals -- who started the season at No. 20 -- are now No. 16, the highest-ranked of the three ACC teams left in the AP poll. And this week they make their debut in the ESPN women's college basketball Power Rankings, just in time for their fifth game against a ranked opponent.

Louisville plays the Tennessee Lady Vols in Saturday's women's Champions Classic doubleheader at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event also features the UConn Huskies vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes. The way the Huskies have been playing makes them heavily favored in their game.

However, the Cardinals and Lady Vols have much to prove in what should be an exciting matchup. Louisville's three losses this season are to top teams: UConn, the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks. They nearly upset the Gamecocks, falling 79-77 in Louisville on Dec. 4.

On Sunday, the Cardinals' 76-66 victory at North Carolina -- in which they outscored the Tar Heels 10-0 in overtime -- showed how their challenging schedule has helped the team grow. Louisville was picked fourth in the ACC preseason poll but could be moving into the role as league favorite.

Let's take a look at where Louisville lands in this week's ranking.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. Northwestern State (Dec. 17), @ South Dakota State (Dec. 21)

After a 110-45 blowout of UT Rio Grande Valley last week, Texas got its fifth victory of the season over a ranked team. The Longhorns beat then-No. 13 Baylor 89-54 in the espnW Invitational at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. That's one of the regional sites later this season, so Texas could be back there in March. Madison Booker had a triple-double vs. the Vaqueros and a combined 55 points in the victories, while Rori Harmon totaled 24 assists.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. Marquette (Dec. 17), vs. Iowa at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (Dec. 20)

Last season's USC-UConn game was a blockbuster the Trojans won by two points. This year, it was just another Huskies romp, as they won 79-51 in Los Angeles on Saturday. That was a season low in points for USC, which shot 30% from the field against UConn's strong defense.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ South Florida (Dec. 18), @ Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 20)

The Gamecocks had just eight players available but still dominated Penn State 95-55 on Sunday. Sophomore Joyce Edwards led the way: Her 29 points, 6 steals and 4 blocks were all career highs. We will see if center Madina Okot (illness) and Agot Makeer (concussion protocol) return for this week's trip to the Sunshine State for two games.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. Long Beach State (Dec. 20)

The Bruins have just one nonconference game left, which is Saturday. Then they will resume their Big Ten schedule -- they opened with an 89-59 win over Oregon on Dec. 7 -- as the league's favorite. Four of the Bruins' next six league foes -- including Dec. 28 at Ohio State -- are currently ranked in the AP poll.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. UT Arlington (Dec. 21)

The Tigers played back-to-back weekends in New Orleans, with this past Saturday's game an 87-61 victory over coach Kim Mulkey's alma mater, Louisiana Tech. On Tuesday, they beat Morgan State. LSU has two more nonconference games against overmatched foes before its real competition starts to kick in with the SEC season beginning Jan. 1.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. North Carolina Central (Dec. 22)

After hitting 100-plus points for the fifth time this season with a 103-48 win over Little Rock last Thursday, the Sooners resumed their "Bedlam" rivalry with Oklahoma State. The schools didn't play last year after Oklahoma moved to the SEC, but met Saturday in Oklahoma City in a doubleheader with the men's teams. The 92-70 win over the then-No. 23 Cowgirls was Oklahoma's first victory against a ranked team this season.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. Oakland (Dec. 21)

The news cycle in Ann Arbor, Michigan -- and throughout college sports -- was dominated by the firing, arrest and court appearance of football coach Sherrone Moore last week. But the Michigan women's hoops team avoided any distractions, cruising to an 85-59 victory over Akron on Saturday. The Wolverines missed 13 free throws in that win and rank 12th in the Big Ten in free throw percentage (68.9). That's an area to work on.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. Kansas State (Dec. 20)

The Horned Frogs breezed past Jacksonville and Arkansas-Pine Bluff this past week. Saturday could bring TCU its biggest challenge since beating NC State on Nov. 16. The Frogs start Big 12 play against Kansas State, which has a victory over ranked Ole Miss this season.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. Kansas (Dec. 21)

Last week was big as the Cyclones won two in-state rivalry games: 74-69 over Iowa and 81-53 over Northern Iowa. Audi Crooks, the top scorer in Division I, had 30 points against the Hawkeyes but sat out with an injury vs. the Panthers. Crooks could be back for the Cyclones' Big 12 opener this weekend. In her absence Sunday, Addy Brown led Iowa State with a season-high 28 points, plus 12 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. Central Connecticut (Dec. 19)

The Terps took apart Delaware State 91-21 last week, holding the Hornets to 18% shooting from the field. Maryland will finish nonconference play this week with winless Central Connecticut. These types of games tell us nothing about the Terps, but their previous wins against Princeton, Kentucky and Minnesota (double overtime) indicate they should be one of the top competitors in the Big Ten.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. UConn at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (Dec. 20)

The Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the season last Wednesday, 74-69 at rival Iowa State. Starting post players Hannah Stuelke and Ava Heiden combined for 18 points, which wasn't enough vs. the Cyclones. Then Saturday in a 102-68 win over Lindenwood, Stuelke (31 points) and Heiden (14) shot a combined 20-of-25 from the field. Iowa's toughest opponent is next: UConn.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. UAlbany (Dec. 18), Texas Southern (Dec. 20)

After an 87-58 win over South Florida on Monday, the Commodores have started 10-0 for the first time since 2011-12 and should finish nonconference play this month undefeated. But they have not faced a ranked team. Vanderbilt is good, but we don't yet have a true gauge of how good. The SEC season will show that.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: vs. Wright State (Dec. 19)

Senior forward Amelia Hassett had her first double-double of the season (19 points, 10 rebounds) in the Wildcats' 77-69 victory at Belmont on Sunday. With nine assists, transfer guard Tonie Morgan is now averaging 8.5 per game, which ranks second in Division I.

Previous ranking: NR

Next seven days: vs. Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 17), vs. Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (Dec. 20)

Louisville is second in the ACC in scoring (82.4 PPG), with six players averaging between 13.1 and 8.0 PPG. Guard Tajianna Roberts, who was on the ACC all-freshman team last season, leads the way offensively, but the Cardinals are so balanced they are hard to guard.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. Southern (Dec. 18), vs. Texas Tech (Dec. 21)

The Bears stay in the Power Rankings after an 89-54 loss to Texas on a neutral court in Fort Worth. But that's mostly because no other team stepped forward to knock out Baylor. That could change this weekend when the Bears start Big 12 play against undefeated Texas Tech. Leading scorer Taliah Scott's foot injury suffered against Texas is a big concern; she is the only Baylor player averaging in double figures (22.6 PPG).

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. Louisville at Barclays Center in New York (Dec. 20), vs. Southern Indiana (Dec. 22)

The Lady Vols demolished Winthrop 112-40 Sunday, led by Janiah Barker's 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Like Baylor, they have been hanging on in the Power Rankings, but they need a victory over Louisville this weekend to guarantee they stay there.

Dropped out: North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 12)