Last season, UConn's Sarah Strong and Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes staked their claim as the top freshmen in women's college basketball. And their dominance hasn't slowed down as sophomores.

Now, more than six weeks into the 2025-26 season, the next wave of impact rookies who might follow a similar trajectory is emerging.

Utilizing tools like Synergy Sports and Cerebro Sports for film and advanced analytics, we put the top newcomers in the country under the microscope, examining usage rates, statistics and general efficiencies as well as team rankings and strength of schedule to decide the top 10 impact freshmen in the country. We've also factored in each players' responsibility within their various teams, the results they helped produce and their influence on conference races.

It's worth noting that some players who were included on our preseason projections -- such as UCLA's Sienna Betts and Duke's Emilee Skinner -- have missed significant time due to injury and did not make this list, though they are expected back at full strength soon.

Preseason ranking: 1

Davidson is developing into a major impact player -- regardless of class -- on both ends. She stuffs the stat sheet, leading the No. 19 Trojans in points (16.0), rebounds (6.7), assists (3.9) and blocks (2.5), highlighted by a 22-point, 12-rebound Big Ten debut against Washington. As a defender, Davidson can single-handedly change a possession in USC's favor whether on the ball or as help in rotation. Her length and agility serve her well when matched up one-on-one, and she also is effective sliding over for weakside paint protection. With her rebounding ability, Davidson also ignites USC on the break. Her star will only shine brighter as her shooting efficiency ticks up (40.8% from the field, 26.7% on 3-pointers), especially if her nearly 30% usage rate holds.

Preseason ranking: 5

Chavez isn't afraid to let it fly, especially from deep, and leads No. 8 Oklahoma in scoring (18.8 PPG compared to 18.1 from 2025 All-SEC first-team pick Raegan Beers) and has taken 63 more field goal attempts than anyone else on the roster. Chavez has proved she can handle being a high-usage (27.7% rate) offensive hub for the Sooners. She also averages 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists and had a 33-point breakout performance against NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge. While her on-ball defense can improve, she plays with effort, attentiveness and makes the right rotations. Chavez could stand to tighten her shot selection from inside the arc, but she has been so effective from deep (34-for-98) that she should never pass up an open 3. Oklahoma's optimal shot distribution might include shifting some of Chavez's attempts to Beers, but Chavez is clearly an offensive stalwart.

Preseason ranking: 2

Quiñonez is exactly what No. 1 UConn needed to complement Strong and Serah Williams in the frontcourt. Her presence gives Geno Auriemma the ability to play chess on the floor with real lineup flexibility: The Huskies can play big with all three, or go small when Williams sits and slide Strong to center to create immediate mismatches. Quiñonez also shows how impact can be more about fit than individual production. Even if she's only playing 17.2 minutes per game, she has been highly efficient, posting a true shooting percentage near 70%. The ultimate stretch-four archetype, Quiñonez's athleticism, physicality and interchangeability on defense open the floor for Strong and Azzi Fudd.

Preseason ranking: 7

LSU has playmaking guards in Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Knox's high-energy style meshes alongside them perfectly. Her hustle and off-ball impact changes the trajectory of games. Her efficiency and quality shot selection have resulted in an astounding 72.6 field goal percentage at 18.2 minutes per game and shows she understands her role. Knox gets on the offensive glass or runs the floor for easy opportunities. She is comfortable with her back to the basket or in face-up situations. She meshes just as well with LSU bigs Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval. Most impressive? Knox keeps things simple. As she gets more minutes and increases her defensive rebounding and defensive prowess, look for the No. 5 LSU to continue to make a strong Final Four push.

Preseason ranking: Not ranked

Mack didn't miss a beat when she was inserted into the starting lineup against Princeton after fellow freshman Lea Bartelme went down. She has been steady and efficient for No. 7 Maryland, making a strong impression in the Terps' victory over Kentucky and carrying a lot of weight in a double-overtime comeback win against Minnesota. Maryland plays a fast, open style and Mack's poise as an all-around floor general elevates that attack. She's savvy in the Terps' press and pushes tempo quickly and methodically as she looks for midrange scoring opportunities. Mack, who's averaging 2.9 assists per game, changes pace well and is very effective finishing unorthodox runners and floaters. While she needs to become more comfortable from deep at her size, averaging less than one 3-point attempt per game, she's getting better at keeping defenses honest.

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Galvan plays with flair on the fast break, and that's not even the best part. Her emergence as No. 13 Vanderbilt's primary ball handler allows star sophomore Blakes to never let her foot off the gas in attack mode. It's a perfect fit, and Galvan has made the Commodores lineup better at 33 minutes per game. After landing outside the 2025 SC Next Top 100, she has clearly outperformed her high school ranking and is averaging an elite 2.95 assist-to-turnover ratio. She causes chaos as a help defender and makes the right reads to cause turnovers and jump-start the break. Galvan might hit a bit of a learning curve as Vanderbilt handles high-octane SEC play, and the Commodores might need her to become a more efficient shooter, especially from deep, but her development into one of the nation's most impactful freshmen is why Vanderbilt has a top-20 offense.

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Crump provided immediate offense for No. 2 Texas from the opening tip -- literally. She made a 3-pointer just 90 seconds into her college career. Her confidence and aggression have helped open things up for Texas stars Rori Harmon and Madison Booker to operate in their preferred midrange territory. While Crump has missed the last eight games with injury, including back-to-back wins over UCLA and South Carolina, she averaged 13.2 points in almost 24 minutes prior to being sidelined. Defensively, her versatility as an interchangeable piece with Booker has allowed Texas' vaunted defense to switch actions more freely. Crump clearly made a focused effort on that end to earn her time on the floor. Once she returns, she'll need to improve her long-range efficiency (6-for-20 on 3-pointers) and make more trips to the free throw line to continue to make a bigger impact.

Preseason ranking: 6

She's not a starter, but Brooks leaves an impression when she enters games. She's averaging a 27.1% usage rate at nearly 18.6 minutes per game. Brooks fits the mold as a high-level 3-and-D player for the No. 18 Tar Heels. She can guard multiple positions and often defends the opponents' best perimeter player. She's also knocking down a pair of 3s per game on 41.4% accuracy. Brooks is a three-level scorer with an effective pull-up jumper, plenty of assertiveness and a team-first demeanor. She has quickly become a fan favorite in Chapel Hill. Much like it did over her high school career, expect Brooks' game to incrementally improve as her shooting numbers stabilize and she finds more ways to the free throw line.

Preseason ranking: 10th (tied)

Somfai is a stretch forward who is averaging close to a double-double for a youthful Stanford team. She has started every game since arriving on campus and has a usage rate of 30.2% (highest on this list). She is not shy about letting it fly (four 3-point attempts per game) and she is very effective inside the arc, shooting 59.6% on 2-point attempts. Her ability to finish plays when she gets downhill or on post touches is a key strength. Somfai has an impressive combination of size, rebounding and aggressiveness on offense. She's already averaging 10.7 points and 9.0 rebounds and will remain a pillar of production as her perimeter efficiency climbs. She recently notched 12 points and 13 rebounds against Cal to open ACC play. Her 72% free throw percentage might be a great indicator that better outside shooting is on the way.

Preseason ranking: Not ranked

Francis is already impacting the game with her athleticism and willingness to attack the rim. She's a ball of energy with her elite length and leaping ability. Francis is shooting a efficient 57.1% on 2-point attempts. Defensively, her activity level and rim protection (3.5 blocks per game) plus rebounding all stand out. She is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Francis has the talent to make plays that others simply cannot and has teased flashes of the incredible upside that made her a coveted high school recruit. With better shooting and face-up fundamentals, her impact on the offensive end will only grow and her aggressiveness should help her keep racking up quality opportunities at the free throw line. All-SEC type honors are not out of the question for Francis.