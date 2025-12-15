Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Madison Booker had 27 points and 8 rebounds in Sunday's win over Baylor, one game after her 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 110-45 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley recorded the sixth triple-double in Longhorns history.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Northwestern State, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Joyce Edwards had a career-high 29 points in Sunday's 95-55 victory over Penn State.

What's next: Thursday at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Lauren Betts had her second double-double of the season against Oregon.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Cal Poly, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 11-0

Stat to know: LSU is 47-1 in its last 48 games against unranked opponents.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Morgan State, noon, SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Wolverines drew 28 fouls against Akron, but only made 17 of their 30 free throw attempts (56.7%). They were shooting 70.1% at the line for the season.

What's next: Sunday vs. Oakland, noon, Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: The Terps gave up 21 points against Delaware State, the fewest allowed in a game in program history.

What's next: Friday vs. Central Connecticut, 11 a.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 11-1

Stat to know: The Sooners have won nine consecutive games. That's their longest streak under coach Jennie Baranczyk.

What's next: Dec. 22 vs. North Carolina Centra, 1 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 11-0

Stat to know: Olivia Miles has had back-to-back triple-doubles to help TCU stretch its school-record home winning streak to 32 games.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

play 1:17 Jacksonville Dolphins vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Game Highlights Jacksonville Dolphins vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Iowa State's win against Iowa on Wednesday was just its second in their last 10 meetings. Audi Crook, the nation's leading scorer, sat out Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury.

What's next: Sunday vs. Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

play 1:56 Audi Crooks' 30-point night leads Iowa State past Iowa Audi Crooks delivers 30 points to lead Iowa State to victory in their rivalry matchup vs. Iowa.

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Iowa's 9-0 streak to start the season was its longest since 2004-05.

What's next: Saturday vs. UConn, 1:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Balance led the way in Sunday's 77-69 victory over Belmont, with Amelia Hassett (19 points, including five 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds), Clara Strack (18 points, 8 rebounds), Tonie Morgan (18 points, 9 assists) and Jordan Obi (13 points, 10 rebounds) all contributing.

What's next: Friday vs. Wright State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus

play 0:34 Highlight: Amelia Hassett leads No. 15 Kentucky to win over Belmont Hassett records a double-double performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds to give the Wildcats a 77-69 victory against the Bruins.

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Mikayla Blakes had 28 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds against Virginia.

What's next: Monday vs. South Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Cotie McMahon leads Ole Miss in scoring with 18.4 points per game.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Mississippi Valley State, 5 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Leading scorer Taliah Scott (22.6 PPG) suffered an injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's games against Texas, turning her right foot on a move to the basket. She didn't return to the game.

What's next: Thursday vs. Southern, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Imari Berry hit the second of two free throws with less than a second remaining Sunday to take North Carolina to overtime, where the Cardinals outscored the Tar Heels 10-0 to clinch one of their biggest victories of the season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m., ACC Network

play 1:18 Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Game Highlights Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Janiah Barker and Mia Pauldo each had double-doubles in Sunday's 112-40 rout of Winthrop.

What's next: Saturday vs. Louisville, 11 a.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 9-3

Stat to know: The Tar Heels were outscored 10-0 in overtime Sunday in a loss to Louisville.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UNC Wilmington, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: UConn snapped USC's 19-game home win streak on Saturday.

What's next: Friday vs. Cal Poly, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper both had double-doubles against Morehead State.

What's next: Sunday vs. Bellarmine, 5 p.m., ACC Extra

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Buckeyes have won six consecutive games.

What's next: Thursday vs. Norfolk State, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Sayvia Sellers scored a career-high 30 points in Washington's 79-74 win over Green Bay.

What's next: Friday at Stanford, 10 p.m., ACC Extra

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 11-0

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers led Illinois State 21-2 after the first quarter on Sunday en route to a 85-44 victory.

What's next: Sunday vs. California Baptist, noon, Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: After suffering their first loss of the season, against Wisconsin, which snapped an eight-game winning streak, the Spartans routed DePaul on Sunday.

What's next: Sunday vs. Indiana State, 3 p.m., BallerTV

Previous ranking: NR

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Tigers make their debut in the poll.

What's next: Saturday at George Mason, 1 p.m., ESPN+