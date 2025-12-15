Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State center Audi Crooks, the leading scorer in Division I women's basketball, missed Sunday's 81-53 victory over Northern Iowa but she could be back next Sunday as the No. 10 Cyclones open their Big 12 season.

The school didn't specify Crooks' injury in a pre-game release, just saying that she suffered it during Iowa State's 74-69 win over No. 11 Iowa on Wednesday. But Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said in the postgame news conference Sunday that Crooks hit her head in Wednesday's game.

The official statement said Crooks is expected to finish her return-to-play protocol early this week, and Fennelly added he hopes she can be back when Iowa State hosts Kansas next Sunday. Crooks, who turned 21 on Saturday, had 30 points against Iowa and is averaging 27.8 PPG while shooting 72.2% from the floor.

In Crooks' absence Sunday, fellow junior Addy Brown took over with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Last season, the Cyclones fell to both Northern Iowa and Iowa, two of their four nonconference losses. This year, they have finished nonconference play 12-0.