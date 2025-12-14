Open Extended Reactions

RENO, Nev. -- The women's basketball game between Pacific and Nevada on Saturday ended abruptly with 55 seconds left in overtime when the arena lost power.

The game was officially ruled an interrupted game, with no winner, and all statistics were voided, Nevada said in a statement.

At the time of power outage at Lawlor Events Center, the Wolf Pack (4-6) led 70-67.

Ahrray Young had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Nevada when the game ended.

Pacific (4-5) was led by Winner Bartholomew with 17 points.