USC star guard JuJu Watkins has begun light workouts, she said Friday, marking the next step forward in her rehab from an ACL tear in her right knee.

About nine months removed from the injury, which she sustained in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March, Watkins said she's "able to pick up the ball a bit more," including doing some individual shooting and handling drills.

"Whatever I can do, I am trying to maximize that," Watkins said.

In September, Watkins announced she would miss the entire collegiate basketball season to give her full attention to her recovery. On Friday, she said she tried to push off that decision as much as possible, but ultimately, "had to come to terms with where I was at."

"Getting over that mental curve has been the biggest thing," Watkins said.

While she is currently at Team USA's basketball camp in Durham, North Carolina, Watkins will not be an active participant in the practices. Instead, she is using the opportunity to grow her IQ and leadership abilities.

"It's enough just being [here] and feeling the energy - that's mostly what I've picked up on," Watkins said. "Hearing everyone's voices, the communications, the leadership, it's something that you can see automatically. It brings up your standards, so I'll definitely be taking some of these lessons back to USC to continue to grow as a leader and a player."

Watkins continued: "It's always been a dream of mine to be in this atmosphere, so to live out those dreams, even though it looks different, I'm still blessed to be here."