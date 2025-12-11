Open Extended Reactions

Elite freshman classes can come together a few different ways: volume of signees, positional fit, roster needs and projected impact of each individual player, as well as the class as a whole.

The November early signing period came and went, with high school seniors signing National Letters of Intent with their future college programs. Fans can begin to view these prospects as part of their team's future with a clearer picture of what next season will look like for many of them.

Every team in ESPN's Top 25 recruiting class rankings has a reason to be optimistic about next year's freshmen. Obviously, there may be offseason changes as coaches switch jobs and players enter the transfer portal. But for now, here's a look at the most impactful signee in each of the nation's top recruiting classes.

SC Next 100 class of 2026

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 1

Recently, no one has done star power like USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Landing Hall gives the Trojans a No. 1 recruit for the third time in four cycles. Last year's top signee, Jazzy Davidson, already leads the group in scoring, and JuJu Watkins returns next year from an ACL injury, setting up one of the most talented perimeter groups in the country. There will be an adjustment period as USC's stars learn to play together, but Gottlieb's pro-style positionless scheme should allow each player room to shine -- Hall included. She arrives with big-game credentials, including winning MVP of the U19 FIBA Women's World Cup, and she can flat out score. Learning when to throttle her attacking mindset and play among her peers is her ticket to making an immediate impact and helping the Trojans' loaded roster gel in 2026.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 20

The Longhorns' class includes five-stars Brihanna Crittendon (No. 8) and Addison Bjorn (No. 10), but Spaight could be the glue. She's almost a seamless replacement -- both in terms of skill and style -- to current senior Rori Harmon, who has averaged at least five assists per game all five years of her college career. Spaight put up monster numbers in the Nike EYBL July Nationals, leading all scorers with 26.3 points along with 5.1 assists per game. The 5-foot-7 guard is shifty and dynamic, and gets downhill quickly. She'll need to commit to expanding her range beyond the arc and dedicate herself on the defensive end, but Spaight has all the tools to pick up the baton from Harmon in Austin.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 16

Fellow five-star Autumn Fleary is the top-ranked player in the Blue Devils' class and could be their long-term answer at point guard, with Taina Mair moving on after this season. But Emilee Skinner should get a long look at that role when healthy. So Flemings could have a much cleaner path to early playing time, especially as coach Kara Lawson also needs to replace Ashlon Jackson on the perimeter. The 6-foot Flemings played for the same Texas club program as Jackson, and has all the tools to provide a similar, steady off-guard production. She's one of the best shooters in the class and has the size and strength to overwhelm smaller guards. Flemings fits the mold of the steady off-guard Duke has leaned on, from Jackson to Reigan Richardson before her.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 9

Notre Dame's incoming class is deep on forward depth, but Abii is the most impactful of the bunch. By landing her, the Fighting Irish can now mold their next cornerstone player alongside superstar Hannah Hidalgo -- who seems well on her way to leading the Fighting Irish in scoring for a third consecutive year -- in her final season in South Bend. Abii is terrific in so many facets, with the versatility, feel and physicality to guard multiple spots and create mismatches on offense. Don't be surprised if she ultimately grows into a triple-double threat in South Bend.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 13

Kenny Brooks demands excellence from his point guards, and few coaches develop the position better, and there's plenty of runway for Greenway to become the Wildcats' long-term fulcrum. As a lead guard, Greenway's game mirrors that of former Brooks protégé Georgia Amoore, who blossomed into a first-round WNBA pick. Greenway's an intense competitor, not surprising considering her pedigree: her father, Chad, was an NFL linebacker and her mother, Jenni, ran track at Iowa. Greenway operates at max effort, uses her athleticism to push the tempo and pressure defenses at the rim, and brings a physical edge. She has the makeup to make an impact from day one.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 11

Clemson's recruiting has quickly leveled up under Shawn Poppie, but landing Jones signals something bigger. She's his first five-star recruit, and the highest-ranked commit to reach campus since Ruby Whitehorn (No. 15) in 2022. The Tigers have maximized a roster built around complementary, fundamentally sound players who fit well together, but they could use true top-end impact, and this year's leading scorer, Mia Moore, is a senior. Jones can be the star the rest of the team meshes around. She makes plays others simply can't, and now that she's fully healthy after a knee injury, she looks every bit like the productive scorer Clemson needs to elevate its ceiling.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 32

Battle and Addison Nyemchek both rank among the top 35 recruits in the country, but Battle has a clearer path to an immediate role. The Hoosiers will need to replace the production of senior guard Shay Ciezki, who has averaged 24.3 points per game through Indiana's 8-1 start to the season. Expect Nevaeh Caffey to slide over the starting point guard role, while fellow wing Lenée Beaumont, the team's second-leading scorer, should be back, too. The roster movement creates a void for a combo guard like Battle to fill. She's physical, competitive and her shot has taken major strides over the past calendar year.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 3

Vukosa could be the next in a long lineage of UConn superstars, even arriving via the same Christ the King (N.Y.) high school pipeline that produced fellow Huskies Sue Bird and Tina Charles. Vukosa walks into a perfect situation next season, too: Geno Auriemma won't ask too much of her too early, with fellow forwards Sarah Strong and Blanca Quiñonez expected back in 2026. Vukosa can instead seamlessly slide into Serah Williams' role. She's by far the best big in the country, with a fascinating combination of size, skill and modern feel for the game. If UConn can help coax a bit more physicality out of her on a nightly basis? Watch out.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 2

Kim Caldwell followed up landing the No. 2 recruiting class in 2025 by landing Edwards, the second-ranked player in the class of 2026, and the player with arguably the highest upside. She will join a Tennessee roster in transition: Three of Tennessee's top four scorers are seniors, and behind them are a cavalcade of freshmen still learning the college game. Edwards, meanwhile, is a 6-3 forward with untapped athleticism, a diverse scoring package and the defensive versatility to cover almost anyone on the floor -- traits that should make her easy to slot into any lineup. Caldwell's challenge will be to help her develop more consistent assertiveness, but all the ingredients for a future star in Knoxville are here.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 17

Dawn Staley has an excellent track record of developing impact frontcourt players. Even on a perennially loaded Gamecocks roster, however, Wynn has the necessary intangibles to make an early impression as a freshman. The 6-2 California native is the daughter of two coaches, and it shows. She's an excellent, intelligent communicator with the versatility and knockdown jumper that should allow her to fit seamlessly into multiple lineups. Her stock surged last winter before a dislocated knee sidelined her for the summer circuit, but when fully healthy she is both a joy to play with, and a handful for other teams to defend.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 4

The Tar Heels are one of the ACC's most consistent programs, and this year they prefer to rely on the sum of their parts as opposed to one superstar. Do-everything guard Indya Nivar has evolved into North Carolina's lead option over time, and it's easy to see Harpring jumping on a similar trajectory -- only she'll bring much more of an alpha scoring mentality to Chapel Hill. She's the best scoring guard in the country, averaging 32.3 points last year and 19 points for her Adidas 3SSB team Southeast All Stars. She's an edgy, relentless competitor who loves to get downhill. Her long-range consistency needs to get better, but Harpring's the kind of player who can slot in around other stars without much issue.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 14

Vanderbilt struck gold last season with New Jersey native Mikayla Blakes, whose 25.7 points per game as a sophomore rank fourth nationally through nine contests. Head coach Shea Ralph followed a similar blueprint in landing a potential running mate in Jones. The 5-11 guard from New York plays a comparable style and has tons of big game experience, between Nike's EYBL circuit and a stint with USA Basketball's U16 team. She's confident with the ball in her hands and has a maturing offensive game that will help offset the defensive pressure Blakes faces every night. With Jones and Blakes as the dynamic scorers around facilitator Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt could be a nightmare for opposing guards to defend next season and beyond.

13. Florida State Seminoles: Missy Odom, F

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 21

Florida State has a well-rounded recruiting class on the way, which is timely, considering three of the Seminoles' five leading scorers are seniors. For that reason, guard Morgan Stewart (No. 31) could make a quick impact on the perimeter. But the Noles will need some frontcourt help alongside Pania Davis, too, with Allie Kubek set to graduate. That's where Odom comes in. The 6-2 forward is big enough to play bully ball inside, and skilled enough to pull bigger defenders to the perimeter, where they'll need to honor her shooting range. She shouldn't be fazed by the jump in competition, either: Odom has plenty of experience on the Under Armour Circuit and at Montverde (Fla.), and she's also a highly regarded softball player.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 7

Brenda Frese has savvily leveraged the transfer portal to restock the Terps' roster. Oluchi Okananwa, Yarden Garzon and Kaylene Smikle all began their careers elsewhere and are now playing major roles for a Maryland team that raced out to a 10-0 start. But Jackson has a chance to be the program's next homegrown star. The versatile Washington, D.C. wing is an aggressive scorer and a headache in the open court for opposing defenses. Her game resembles Smikle's in many ways -- Jackson may be the better defender, though not quite the same shooter. With Smikle set to move on, Jackson could grow into that role over time.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 22

Nebraska has raced out to a hot start this season and should return its three leading scorers next year, including star guard Britt Prince. With that nucleus intact, any newcomer hoping to make an immediate impact must be an interchangeable piece who won't disrupt the flow of the offense. That's exactly what Koupal offers. She thrives off the ball, can do a little bit of everything offensively and brings enough shooting to be a real threat in a motion-driven system. Whether slotted on the wing or working inside-out, Koupal has the versatility to fit cleanly alongside Nebraska's core and contribute right away.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 41

Oregon has enjoyed balanced scoring in the backcourt this season, and leading scorer Katie Fiso is expected back. Ari Long could also grow into a larger role. But the Ducks' frontcourt has operated more by committee, which creates a clear opportunity for Krstevski to make an early impact as a welcome presence anchoring the paint. The 6-4 California native is more of a traditional center who is physical on the glass and can protect the rim. She has also flashed a willingness to step out to the 3-point line in spurts. Her size and interior presence could bring immediate stability to Oregon's rotation of bigs.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 6

All eyes will be on Iowa's lone signee, but few players in the 2026 class are better equipped for that spotlight. She has represented Team USA twice -- first at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and again at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup -- and was one of the most impressive performers both times. She plays with an endless motor and does most of her damage inside 18 feet, which should give her a clear lane to providing an early impact, even if her ball skills need more refinement in college. Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe are both seniors, so there's opportunity for early minutes on the wing and forward spots.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 68

Louisville already boasts a young, deep, talented roster that plays cohesively, shares the ball well and leverages its depth -- especially on the perimeter. Any freshman hoping to make an immediate impact will need versatility and flexibility to blend into Jeff Walz's system. The impact freshman pick here is a toss-up, and No. 34 Ariyana Cradle is the higher-ranked recruit, but Epps could simply muscle her way into playing time in the mold of senior guard Reyna Scott. Epps is a blue-collar combo guard type on both ends, who wins via energy and activity on the perimeter. She impacts the game even if her shot doesn't fall, and she doesn't need high usage to be effective, making her an ideal fit as a plug-and-play role player.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 58

Minnesota signed a pair of ranked recruits in No. 40 Natalie Kussow and Oehrlein. However, the emergence of leading scorer Tori McKinney, plus the expected returns of other perimeter players like Makena Christian and Grace Grocholski, means there's plenty of depth on the wing. So while Kussow is a shifty scoring threat, Oehrlein may be better equipped to carve out a defined role in year one. She's better prepared defensively and a sharp-shooter from deep. An in-state addition, she has the savvy to help right away.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 33

Adding Bryant during the early signing period vaulted Kansas into the nation's top 25 recruiting classes, and she'll arrive on campus with a fascinating background. She's a nationally relevant volleyball prospect who plans to play both sports in college. The 6-3 California native uses her imposing frame and powerful leaping ability to wreak havoc in the paint and on the glass. She shows flashes as a floor-spacer with an emerging shooting touch. Even while her offensive game matures in college, she'll make an immediate difference as an interior enforcer. The San Antonio Spurs drafted her brother, Carter Bryant, 14th overall in 2025.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 36

Bell is one of North Dakota's most decorated high school players ever, and she'll arrive in Norman with shades of current senior Raegan Beers in her game. Bell brings a similar blend of soft hands and touch, as well as a perimeter jumper. The 6-2 forward is also hard to move when she anchors inside. She's not quite as tall or long as Beers, and Oklahoma's pace paired with the defensive demands of the college game may result in an adjustment period, but Bell's offensive polish will be hard to ignore and could create a budding young duo alongside star guard Aaliyah Chavez.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 48

Just five spots separate Gators signees Finley and No. 53 KK Holman, and Holman has all the tools to develop into a solid SEC point guard. But Florida's enviable depth at that spot means her runway might be a bit longer. Finley, meanwhile, has great size as a 5-10 combo guard, a reliable mid-range game with confidence from the three, and a knack for rebounding from her position. She's a natural scorer who could complement star Liv McGill and fellow guard Laila Reynolds, allowing Finley to pick her spots and thrive alongside two established offensive options in Gainesville.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 45

Ayo's rise is a great example of meeting the moment at exactly the right time. The 6-4 center has always had great size and physical tools, but she put the pieces together far more frequently this past summer while showing more aggressiveness playing for Massachusetts-based Mass Rivals on the adidas 3SSB circuit. As a result, she surged into the top half of the class. Now, she'll augment a Michigan roster deep on the perimeter, with clear opportunity inside. Look for her to provide the interior depth that the Wolverines' guard-oriented attack can layer around, as they have done, successfully, with junior transfer Ashley Sofilkanich.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 44

Desouze has all the makings of a fan favorite in College Station. The 5-6 Texas native is a dynamo at point guard, whose play makes you forget about her size. Desouze is at her best with the ball in her hands -- or when she's hounding the opposing team's lead guard -- and everything tends to flow through her. Every great offense needs a central cog, and that's where she shines as a facilitator. She'll need to tighten up her shooting efficiency and she is showing evidence of that already this high school season, but Desouze can take the keys from Ny'Ceara Pryor and become Texas A&M's floor general sooner rather than later.

2026 SC Next 100 rank: 38

While things can change quickly in the transfer portal era, Wes Moore doesn't have a single senior on this year's roster, so NC State should look very similar next year. That's where Pruitt's versatility becomes valuable as she fights for minutes. The 6-2 Texas native has a smooth shooting stroke and shows signs of rebounding well for her size, giving her the flexibility to play on the wing or slide into a more traditional forward spot, depending on the lineup. Pruitt is more finesse than power at this stage, and will need to adjust to the physicality of the college game, but her skill set fits the modern stretch-forward mold and should translate cleanly.