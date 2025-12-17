Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double for No. 9 TCU and Marta Suarez had the first in her career, making them only the second set of NCAA Division I teammates to do that in the same game.

The graduate transfers in their first season with the undefeated Horned Frogs pulled that off in a 109-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night. Miles had a season-high 25 points, along with 10 points and 11 assists, while Suarez had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Former Notre Dame standout Miles and Suarez, who previously played for Tennessee and Cal, both went into the fourth quarter needing two rebounds for triple-doubles. Suarez got hers on consecutive defensive possessions and left the game with 8:38 left. Miles needed five more minutes before finishing off her ninth career triple-double.

UT-Arlington teammates Koi Love and Avery Brittingham had triple-doubles in a win over Wiley College last Dec. 30, a home game for the Lady Mavs at their arena only about 20 miles from the TCU campus.

Miles had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in TCU's previous game two days earlier against Jacksonville, which came a week after 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against UTEP. Her nine career triple-doubles are the most for an active player, and the only players with more are Sabrina Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (17).

The only D-I women's players other than Miles with three consecutive triple-doubles are Chastadie Barrs for Lamar in January 2019, and Danielle Carson with a streak for Youngstown State than ended on Dec. 2, 1985.

Miles also extended her NCAA record with her 12th consecutive game at the start of a season with at least 15 points and five assists.

Suarez got her first career triple-double in her 114th college game, her 12th with TCU.

Before this three-game stretch in which TCU has four combined triple-doubles, there were only three in the program's first 48 seasons. Sandora Irvin had the first on Jan. 6, 2005 and Helena Sverrisdottir had two -- on Jan. 2, 2010 and Feb. 17, 2011.

According to OptaSTATS, TCU is the first NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's team with four triple-doubles in a three-game span since the Los Angeles Lakers from Dec. 28-31, 2021, when Russell Westbrook had three and LeBron James one.

The Horned Frogs (12-0), who have won a school-record 33 consecutive home games for the nation's longest active streak, led throughout against Pine Bluff. They scored two baskets in the game's first 41 seconds, with Miles getting assists on both of them.