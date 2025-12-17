Bruno Fernandes: I want to play in Spain or Italy after Man United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the club wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabia last summer. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes has said he would like to play in Spain or Italy once he leaves Manchester United.

The Portugal international, whose contract with United expires in June 2027, turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in the summer.

In a two-part interview with Portuguese station Canal 11, Fernandes said United wanted him to go to Al Hilal, but in part two that aired on Wednesday, he said he wants to remain at the club.

"I've always said that I want to remain in a place for as long as I'm wanted," he said. "The moment I feel that I'm not 100% wanted, then I will talk to the club and say that I want to leave.

"I would like to try the Spanish league because I've never played in Spain. I would like to play for one of the clubs in Italy that competes for big aims like the league title, especially because I really enjoyed living in Italy."

Bruno Fernandes said he would like to play in Spain and Italy in the future. Carl Recine/Getty Images

- Fernandes missing big picture with comments on United - Ogden

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United's Fernandes on Bayern radar

Fernandes, 31, began his playing career in Italy, where he played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before joining Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2017.

"I have many links to the country [Italy]," the United captain said. "My daughter was born there and she keeps saying that she wants to learn Italian and if I could provide that and play for a club in Italy that has big aims and fight for a chance to win titles, it's an idea that like."

Fernandes has not ruled out returning to play in his native Portugal. He left Sporting to sign for United in a £68 million ($90m) transfer in January 2020.

"I've thought about returning to Portugal," he said. "Going back to where you were once happy can tarnish the image you have left. Out of affection and respect, my first choice would be Sporting.

"But I don't want to spoil the beautiful image I have. Even for family reasons, I would like to return to Portugal. But I don't want to go there only for what I did but because I can add something."

Fernandes aims to have a long playing career.

"I want to extend my career for as long as possible," he said. "I don't mind playing in lower leagues. I want to enjoy playing football."