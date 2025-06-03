Laurens: Man United in no position to turn down a big fee for Fernandes (1:08)

Manchester United believe Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at the club this summer despite interest from Al Hilal, sources have told ESPN.

The Saudi Pro League side has been exploring a deal for the Portugal midfielder as it attempts to make a marquee signing before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal, according to ESPN sources familiar with negotiations, were willing to pay around £100 million ($135m) for Fernandes and put together a wage package that would have significantly increased his salary.

However, United believe the 30-year-old has decided stay at Old Trafford, where he is under contract until 2027.

Bruno Fernandes won Man United's Player of the Year award this season, a bright spot in a disastrous campaign. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sources in Saudi Arabia have told ESPN that Al Hilal were confident of having an offer accepted by United given the Premier League club's financial difficulties.

They were not planning to make a formal offer until the move was given the green light by Fernandes, and they have now been made aware that after discussions with his family he's decided against continuing with talks.

Head coach Ruben Amorim made it clear to Fernandes, both publicly and privately, that he wanted Fernandes to be central to his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Fernandes scored 19 goals and made 57 appearances in all competitions last season. Only goalkeeper André Onana played more Premier League minutes.

It is the second summer in a row that Fernandes has rejected advances from other clubs.

There was interest from Saudi Arabia and Bayern Munich a year ago before Fernandes signed a new long-term contract with United in August.