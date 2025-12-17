Transfer rumors, news: Man United's Fernandes on Bayern radar

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hit the headlines recently and is now on the radar of Bayern Munich, while Liverpool are looking at Gremio winger Gabriel Mec. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Neymar in talks to stay at Santos until World Cup

- Sources: Barcelona follow Villa defender Pau Torres

- PSG ordered to pay $70m to Mbappé in unpaid wages

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be set to depart in the summer. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on the radar of Bayern Munich. TalkSPORT reports that the Bundesliga side are big admirers of the 31-year-old, while there is a feeling in the United dressing room that he could be playing his last season at the club. Fernandes previously turned down a £100 million move to Al Hilal and recently said he was "hurt" by United's readiness to offload him during the summer, but he has been one of the standout stars for his side in the campaign with five goals and seven assists in 16 Premier League matches.

- Liverpool are looking at Gremio winger Gabriel Mec, according to Nicolo Schira. The 17-year-old, who has previously been compared in style to Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, currently represents Brazil at youth international level, and is known for his ability to play on both flanks. He was on the radar of Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, while Chelsea were also linked with interest in him last season. Mec played in seven of eight games for Brazil at the U17 World Cup in November.

- Barcelona have made an enquiry regarding Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni, according to Matteo Moretto. It is reported that Barca's sporting director Deco recently travelled to Milan to discuss a potential move for the 26-year old, with the Blaugrana keen to sign the Italy defender due to uncertainty over the situation of Ronald Araújo, who is currently taking a mental health break. A January deal is expected to be difficult to secure, but the LaLiga side are exploring alternatives, with Aston Villa defender Pau Torres also on their shortlist, according to ESPN sources.

- Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, reports TalkSPORT. The Gunners, while reportedly not at the front of the queue for the 25-year-old's signature given the presence of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, have shortlisted him as a potential option in January. But they will only push forward with an approach if they part ways with either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard. Semenyo is able to be signed for a fee of £65 million in the next transfer window due to a release clause in his contract.

- The Chicago Fire have held talks with Barcelona's 39-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski over a move to MLS, says the BBC. Lewandowski is out of contract in the summer and has shown a desire to play in America before he retires. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes are interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Florian Plettenberg, and are alongside Inter Miami in the race to sign the 29-year-old. Werner has played just two minutes across two Bundesliga substitute appearances so far this season after returning to Germany's top flight following a spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden on the comments made by Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes this week.

Fernandes' comments bear similarities to [Liverpool's Mohamed] Salah's earlier this month in which he claimed to have been "thrown under the bus" by the club and that he had "earned the right" to play, despite being dropped by manager Arne Slot. Neither Salah nor Fernandes considered the bigger picture when speaking of their own situation. Salah had been dropped because his form had deteriorated to the point that Slot had to take him out of the team. United were ready to offload Fernandes because the team -- for which he has long been a central figure -- had just recorded its worst Premier League finish, and parting with the captain offered a quick fix to their financial problems. Fernandes is United's best player and continues to perform at the highest level for the team -- a point highlighted by his stunning free-kick goal in Monday's 4-4 Premier League draw against Bournemouth. But the 31-year-old might need a history lesson when it comes to the ability of clubs to move on, and often prosper, when they part company with their biggest stars. At United alone, much more significant and successful players than Fernandes, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eric Cantona have left the club and been succeeded by replacements who have helped deliver Premier League and Champions League titles.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:34 Will Salah's Liverpool situation impact his performances for Egypt? Ed Dove wonders if a fresh Mohamed Salah will give Egypt their best shot at AFCON glory in recent years.

- Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle to sign Trabzonspor and Ivory Coast international midfielder Christ Inao Oulai, 19. (TEAMtalk)

- Man United midfielder Casemiro could leave in the summer as part of a midfield overhaul. (Sun)

- Man United could offload striker Joshua Zirkzee to Roma. (Daily Mail)

- But Everton striker Beto is also on the radar of Roma as the Serie A club look to sign a forward in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal have scouted AC Milan full back Davide Bartesaghi, 19. (Calciomercato)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Bayern Munich are yet to make a decision on whether to sign on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson permanently. (Bild)

- Juventus are preparing to offer winger Kenan Yildiz a new five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez is closing in on signing a one-season extension with . (Miami Herald)

- Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is prioritizing staying at the club. (Sport)

- An enquiry for Fiorentina striker Edin Dzeko has been made by Genoa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton are interested in Wolves left back David Moller Wolfe. (Football Insider)

- RB Leipzig and Roma are considering a move for Chelsea winger Tyrique George. (Caught Offside)

- AC Milan are lining up a move to sign West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug on loan. (Guardian)

- And move for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez is being considered by West Ham, as the Mexico international could leave the Serie A club next month, having failed to score a league goal in nine appearances this season. (Football Insider)

- Sevilla are among the teams interested in full-back Max Aarons, who is currently on loan at Rangers from Bournemouth. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus are looking at Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- An offer to sign Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is being prepared by Genoa. (Nicolo Schira)