'National icon' Siya Kolisi returns to Stormers from Sharks

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will return to the Stormers in 2026, the Cape Town-based team confirmed on Tuesday.

Kolisi left the Stormers for the Sharks in 2021 before moving to Racing 92 in 2023.

He returned to the Sharks in 2024, but will rejoin the Stormers after this season's United Rugby Championship.

"I have such incredible memories of my time at the Stormers, the way I was embraced by the fans in my formative years has never left me," Kolisi said.

"My family is in Cape Town and it is important to me to be close to them. This move gives me the chance to do that while also giving back to the team and fans who made such a big contribution to the player and person I am today.

"I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can to the future success and happiness of this special club and its incredible supporters."

Siya Kolisi has captained South Africa to two Rugby World Cup titles. Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said that Kolisi will add value to the squad in ways that no other player could.

"We have got an outstanding crop of loose forwards in our squad and a number of very strong young leaders, with the last three Junior Springbok captains all on our books," Dobson said.

"Siya will be able to help develop these players and mentor them in a way that nobody else could, given what he has achieved and what he represents to all South Africans and especially our fans.

"We are very aware of the load that he has carried professionally and personally over the last few years, but what is so encouraging is the way that he has bought into helping us reach the goals we have set for ourselves in developing our squad as we build towards Project 2029."

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said that he is delighted to welcome Kolisi back.

"Siya is a national icon who has such a strong connection to our team and our supporters. He is also a family man who wants to be there for his children as much as possible," le Roux said.

"These are values that resonate with our club and given the significance of our heritage in defining where we want to go, we are very happy to welcome Siya back to hopefully see out his career in the jersey he wore when it started."

Kolisi captained South Africa to the Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.