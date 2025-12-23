Newcastle contact refs' boss Howard Webb over Chelsea penalty call

Steve Nicol praises Chelsea's second half performance to draw 2-2 vs. Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United have contacted referees' chief Howard Webb over the controversial decision which denied them a potentially crucial penalty against Chelsea.

Newcastle were furious not to have been awarded a spot-kick by Andy Madley for Trevoh Chalobah's challenge on Anthony Gordon during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at St James' Park with the bulk of television analysis since having suggested they had a case.

Asked if the club had been in touch with referees' body Professional Match Game Officials Limited about the incident, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Yes, we will be seeking clarification.

"That call has already gone in, not from me personally, but from the club. We just want to know the thought process behind the decision."

Howe was adamant after the game that Chalobah's challenge, in which he appeared to plant his right leg across Gordon and then barge him to the ground, should have resulted in a penalty.

Newcastle believe Anthony Gordon should have been awarded a penalty against Chelsea. Stu Forster/Getty Images

But the Premier League Match Centre revealed VAR official Peter Bankes had deemed "Chalobah to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance."

Howe, however, remains convinced that decision was wrong.

Asked if the PGMOL backed the decision should he train his players to be more aggressive, Howe said: "That's a dangerous thing. I wouldn't want to train my players to deliver that kind of challenge in the box. That would give the referee a decision to make.

"One of the arts of defending is not to put yourself in that position. I still believe it was a clear penalty having reviewed it. But it wasn't given and my time is best spent looking forward and not back."

Newcastle head for Manchester United -- who they have beaten in five of their last six meetings in all competitions -- on Boxing Day having surrendered 13 points from winning positions so far this season, a failing which has proved hugely costly.

"I don't think we've necessarily just got problems, we've got strengths as well," Howe said.

- AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

- Howe: Newcastle were denied 'clear penalty' against Chelsea

- Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

"My glass is very much half-full presently. I know everyone else might have a different opinion, but I feel we're improving, I feel we've been moving in the right direction.

"We have got lots of work to do to be the team that we ultimately want to be. That's consistently winning, and that's what's eluded us this season, the ability to put winning runs together, which I think is the defining thing we need to do."

Keeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman have outside chances of being involved at Old Trafford, but Howe's defensive problems show few signs of abating with Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth, as well as striker Will Osula, still sidelined.