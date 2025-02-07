Julien Laurens believes that Manchester City struggle to play their best football against the big teams this season. (1:49)

Manchester City have registered another legal challenge against the Premier League over rules about "associated party transactions."

The British Press Association reported on Friday that City are contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by Premier League clubs last November. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champion.

APT rules are designed to ensure fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organisations closely aligned to club owners. The rules are intended to prevent deals such as sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league's financial rules.

The league introduced the rules in December 2021 after Newcastle were bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The new filing means there are now three legal cases between City and the league.

City face more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches from the league.