Philip Billing has joined Napoli on loan. Philip Billing

Philip Billing has joined Serie A side Napoli from Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

Napoli have an option to make the transger permanent at the end of the campaign.

Billing, 28, arrived at Bournemouth in 2019, with the midfielder playing over 200 games for the club, scoring 31 goals.

However, the Denmark international has had limited playing time under head coach Andoni Iraola this season.

Billing joins Napoli under Antonio Conte as they challenge for the league title.