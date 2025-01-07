Open Extended Reactions

Jonas Eidevall has been appointed as San Diego Waves FC's new head coach on a three-year deal, the NWSL club announced on Tuesday.

Eidevall resigned from his post as Arsenal women's manager in October, but will head back into management having been lined up by the NWSL franchise as their new coach.

The news sees Eidevall manage the club which was taken over by the Levine Leichtman family in October.

Eidevall takes on the role which was vacated by Casey Stoney in June, and then taken on under interim control by Paul Buckle and Landan Donovan.

"I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of San Diego Wave FC," Eidevall said. "This is a club with a clear vision for success, both on and off the field, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this talented team by the Leichtman-Levine Family and Camille Ashton.

"San Diego is a city with passionate fans and a vibrant football culture, and I'm eager to contribute to building a winning legacy here. Together with the players, staff, and supporters, I look forward to achieving great things and making unforgettable memories for this club."

Eidevall resigned from Arsenal seven matches into the 2024-25 season back in October. He joined the club in 2021 and led them to League Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2024 as well as top-three finishes in his three seasons at the club. Under Eidevall, Arsenal also reached the 2023 Champions League semifinals.

Jonas Eidevall has been appointed as head coach of San Diego Wave. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

NSWL franchises were interested in Eidevall even before his Arsenal departure, a source told ESPN.

He will join a Wave side under fresh management and also without Jill Ellis, the former club president who resigned from her role in December to become chief football officer at FIFA.

"Jonas's arrival marks the beginning of a new era for San Diego Wave FC," Club Owner Leichtman said. "His leadership, vision, and track record of success make him an excellent fit for this role to guide our club forward.

"We are excited for this next chapter and are confident Jonas will build a culture within the team that not only competes for championships but also inspires our fans and represents the values of San Diego."

At the Wave, Eidevall will work with USWNT regulars Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw alongside France international Delphine Cascarino.