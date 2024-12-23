Open Extended Reactions

The City of Boston, Boston Public Schools, and the owners of the NWSL expansion team BOS Nation FC have executed a lease agreement that will allow the team to utilize White Stadium as its home venue since its inaugural season in 2026, the three entities announced on Monday.

The announcement, made by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSP) and Boston Public Schools (BPS), will allow the team to play 20 games per season for 10 years at the venue, which will undergo 'the largest investment into BPS Athletics and White Stadium since it opened in 1949."

The agreement also includes upgrades to the surrounding 530-acre Franklin Park area, while also expanding public access.

Under the terms of the lease, NWSL games cannot take place more than two weekends in a four-week period, and no more than four weekend games per season can start before 5 p.m.

The City of Boston and Boston Public Schools will retain ownership of the stadium and will have priority in stadium scheduling. Construction, more than half of which is being funded by BUPS, is expected to begin in January.

White Stadium in Boston is set for a multi-million dollar renovation. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

There remains some opposition to the project, with local residents filing a lawsuit claiming that the project was rushed without adequate community input and violates the state constitution by transferring public land for a private use.

"We are more confident than ever that Franklin Park will be protected from their scheme to turn this historic parkland into a colossal sports and entertainment complex." Renee Stacy Welsh, a member of the Franklin Park Defenders, which opposes the project, told the Associated Press.

According to the Boston Globe, the City's portion of the renovation amounts to $91 million, pushing the overall cost to around $200m.

"White Stadium is a generational opportunity to anchor citywide youth sports, revitalize community programming, and bolster our beloved, historic Franklin Park-all while creating a home for the City of Champions' newest professional team," Mayor Wu said.

"I'm so grateful for all the community members, coaches, students, and park lovers who helped shape this project to reflect the community's dreams for the next generation."

The lease is for 10 years, with BUPS paying $200,000 in annualized rent during the first season, prorated for the number of months the field will be operational. The second year will see BUPS pay $400,000 annualized rent, in monthly payments, and escalating by 3% each year afterwards.

The City and BPS will share in some of the revenues generated by the stadium, including 10% of in-stadium advertising revenues (except field naming rights revenue), 10% of field naming rights revenue, 3% of concessions revenue.

"This is an exciting moment for BPS and our student athletes who are so deserving of a world class facility to call home," superintendent of Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper said.

"This major investment by the City and Boston Unity Soccer Partners will have direct and lasting benefits for BPS students who will have access to state-of-the-art facilities where they can study, train and compete."

BUPS will also direct money towards various community funds, including $500,000 in the first year towards the Annual Community Fund, with 3% increases in subsequent years.

White Stadium will be the home of the NWSL Botson expansion side from 2026 Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"We are incredibly proud that our team's home will be in the heart of the city through this generational public-private-community partnership to revitalize White Stadium," controlling owner of Boston Unity Soccer Partners Jennifer Epstein said.

"This transformative milestone enables our club to deliver a lasting, year-round impact for Boston Public School student-athletes while uplifting the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses and providing a world-class facility for our home games.

"A renewed White Stadium will honor its historic roots while providing an extraordinary fan experience and we are excited to take the pitch at this iconic venue for our inaugural season in 2026."

BUSP will fund the construction of the West Grandstand, public restrooms, NWSL team spaces, scoreboard, stadium lighting, technology system, and the Grove area. The City will carry out construction of the East Grandstand, BPS student athletics spaces, the grass field, and the track.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners will be responsible for ongoing operations and maintenance for the team's spaces and all the shared areas of the facility, including the field and track.

Prior to demolition of White Stadium, BUSP will fund a $25 million Construction Escrow Account that is restricted exclusively to fund direct construction costs on the site and requires City approval of expenditures. The escrow account cannot be reduced below $10m until total project financing is secured.