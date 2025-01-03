Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Dash named Fabrice Gautrat as their new head coach on Friday.

Gautrat, 37, has been an NWSL assistant coach with the North Carolina Courage (2023-24) and Chicago Red Stars (2020-22).

"Throughout our search it was evident that Fabrice would be an excellent fit to lead our team as the next head coach. He has empowered players across the league over the last five years to win trophies and achieve sustained success," team president Angela Hucles Mangano said.

Fabrice Gautrat replaces interim coach Ricky Clarke in Houston. DANIEL BARTEL/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"His devotion to the game and the development of our players will be critical to the transformation we envision for the Dash. We are thrilled to welcome him to Houston and look forward to what he brings to the organization in the upcoming season and for years to come."

Gautrat replaces interim coach Ricky Clarke, who took over in October when the Dash parted ways with Fran Alonso. Houston finished in last place in the 14-team NWSL in 2024.

Gautrat helped North Carolina win the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup and reach the playoffs the past two seasons.

He helped Chicago reach the NWSL Challenge Cup final in 2020 and make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be named the next head coach of the Houston Dash," Gautrat said. "From the very beginning of the process, there was a clear alignment of vision and values in my conversations with Angela and club leadership. Their commitment to building a strong culture as the foundation for excellence on and off the field really resonated with me.

"I look forward to working with the club to build something special that the city of Houston can take great pride in. Together, we will work to make the Dash a consistent contender in the NWSL."