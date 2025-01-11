Transfer rumors, news: Walker wanted by AC Milan, MLS clubs

Open Extended Reactions

Kyle Walker is attracting interest from Serie A and MLS, while Paris Saint-Germain look set to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia imminently. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Guardiola: Walker has asked to leave Man City

- Pedri denies Spain boycott over Olmo fiasco

- Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli - Conte

Clubs from Serie A, MLS and Saudi Arabia are all keen on wantaway Man City defender Kyle Walker. Carl Recine/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan are interested in signing Manchester City's Kyle Walker after Pep Guardiola confirmed the right-back's desire to leave the club, The Guardian reports. Milan could rival clubs from both the MLS and the Saudi Pro League for the 34-year-old, who has been at City since 2017. Walker was previously close to joining Bayern Munich, but a move to Germany collapsed in 2023. It remains to be seen whether he will continue playing for City while the transfer window is still open, as he wasn't involved in the side's 8-0 victory over Salford City on Saturday night. Walker is under contract at the Etihad until June 2026.

- A meeting is set to take place between Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli next week over the proposed transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Georgia superstar has already agreed personal terms with PSG on a five-year contract, but a deal between the two clubs has yet to be fully thrashed out. While the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with Kvaratskhelia in recent weeks, it's the Parisians who lead the race as things stand. Should he sign, the 23-year-old's salary at PSG is expected to be four or five times higher than what he is earning at Napoli.

- Liverpool have contacted the agent of Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, as per Dsports. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stand-out campaign in the UEFA Europa League, having averaged the most passes into the penalty area of any player this season. The full-back has previously been linked with Crystal Palace, but with Arne Slot's side looking to sign a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, there is fierce competition for Diouf's signature. The Senegal international has been valued at around €25 million.

- Max Aarons is expected to fly to Spain in the next 48 hours to complete a loan move from AFC Bournemouth to Valencia, Sky Sports News has revealed. The package, which has already been agreed by both clubs, includes an option to make the deal a permanent one in the summer for €9m. Aarons, 25, has started only one Premier League game this season, making a further two appearances from the bench.

- AC Milan are in talks to sign Lucas Gourna-Douath from RB Salzburg this month, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The Serie A club are keen to bring in a midfielder following the recent injury sustained by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Gourna-Douath, 21, is also liked by several other Italian clubs, although it remains to be seen whether Salzburg will sanction his exit this winter.