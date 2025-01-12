Transfer rumors, news: Man City make firm move for Marmoush

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are on the verge of signing striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Paris Saint-Germain look set to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia imminently. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Guardiola: Walker has asked to leave Man City

- Pedri denies Spain boycott over Olmo fiasco

- Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli - Conte

Omar Marmoush has been linked with every top club across Europe. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City have moved to the front of the queue for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. An official bid is to follow with City convinced the deal will be sealed in the coming days. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche added fuel to the fire on Sunday, confirming that "contact has been made by a club," without naming them, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. Frankfurt will only entertain a deal this month "if extraordinary things happen." An offer of €80m will be required for the 25-year-old Egypt international, who has a new contract on the table through to 2030 -- a three-year extension. He has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists this season and has been of interest to most of Europe's top clubs.

- AC Milan are interested in signing Manchester City's Kyle Walker after Pep Guardiola confirmed the right-back's desire to leave the club, The Guardian reports. Milan could rival clubs from MLS and the Saudi Pro League for the 34-year-old, who has been at City since 2017. Walker was previously close to joining Bayern Munich, but a move to Germany collapsed in 2023. It remains to be seen whether he will continue playing for City while the transfer window is still open, as he wasn't involved in the side's 8-0 victory over Salford City on Saturday. Walker is under contract at the Etihad until June 2026.

- A meeting is set to take place between Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli next week over the proposed transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Georgia superstar has already agreed personal terms with PSG on a five-year contract, but a deal between the two clubs has yet to be fully thrashed out. While the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with Kvaratskhelia in recent weeks, it's the Parisians who lead the race as things stand. Should he sign, the 23-year-old's salary at PSG is expected to be four or five times higher than what he is earning at Napoli. Kvaratskhelia has told Napoli he wants to leave.

- With Kvaratskhelia on his way out, Napoli are ready to rival AC Milan and Barcelona to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, reports the Sunday Mirror. United were looking for a £70m permanent deal, but his £300,000-a-week salary means a loan is most likely. Kvaratskhelia's exit gives Napoli some wriggle room in their budget, and they could look to bring in the England international as a replacement. AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and PSG have also been linked in a saga which could last the whole window. However, Gazzetta dello Sport says that Lille's Edon Zhegrova will be Napoli's priority, ahead of Liverpool's Federico Chiesa and Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech.

- PSG are hoping to push through a deal for Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán this month. The 21-year-old Colombia international has been available for transfer in the last two windows, but his electric form this season has seen him displace Ollie Watkins as the Villan's first-choice striker. Villa will now only entertain a deal if an offer of £80m is forthcoming, Duran, who has signed a contract through to 2030, has scored 12 goals in 2024-25. PSG could try to include wantaway forward Randal Kolo Muani in any proposed deal.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:17 Is Omar Marmoush the missing piece at Manchester City? Alejandro Moreno talks about what Omar Marmoush could bring if he moves to Manchester City.

OTHER RUMORS

- Diego Leon is in Manchester for a medical before the left-back's move from Cerro Porteno to Manchester United is announced. He will join the Red Devils in July after he has turned 18. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City have made funds available to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but there will be competition from Liverpool for the 24-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool and Newcastle United are both watching Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade but it will take a transfer fee of €25m to €30m. (Diario AS)

- West Ham have rejected a loan off for midfielder Edson Alvarez from AS Monaco. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayern Munich have offered a new contract to Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies worth €25m-a-year, which would place him second only to Harry Kane in the pay stakes. (Marca)

- Newcastle could miss out on Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Atalanta ready to agree a deal with the Everton striker this month. The 27-year-old will be in big demand when his contract expires in the summer, and Atalanta are ready to seal a precontract agreement. (The Sun on Sunday)

- Liverpool have contacted the agent of Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stand-out campaign in the Europa League, having averaged the most passes into the penalty area of any player this season, and has been valued at around €25 million. (Dsports)

- AC Milan are in talks to sign Lucas Gourna-Douath from RB Salzburg. The Serie A club are keen to bring in a midfielder following the recent injury sustained by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Gourna-Douath, 21, is also liked by several other Italian clubs. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Barcelona have rejected Juventus' first offer for centre-back Ronald Araujo, insisting the Uruguay international is not available for transfer. Juve must offer €70m to change the LaLiga club's stance. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Barcelona don't want to let Ronald Araujo leave but could do so if the centre-back tells them he wants a departure in a meeting next week. (Diario Sport)

- Aston Villa are not willing to pay the €20m release clause to sign Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza. (Diario Sport)

- Atalanta, Napoli and Torino are monitoring Empoli midfielder Tino Anjorin -- a clause means Chelsea would have half of the funds earned from any move. (Nicolo Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund will attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan for the remainder of the season. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Carney Chukwuemeka is also wanted by Serie A side Lazio. (Calciomercato)

- Max Aarons is expected to fly to Spain in the next 48 hours to complete a loan move from AFC Bournemouth to Valencia. The package includes an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for €9m. (Sky Sports News)

- Roma are prioritising Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi but the Nerazzurri's demands of €45m could make the deal complicated, so Borussia Monchengladbach's Rocco Reitz is being viewed as an alternative at €15m-€20m. (Calciomercato)

- PSG midfielder Marco Asensio is being considered by Aston Villa, Juventus and Real Sociedad, with coach Luis Enrique admitting he is planning for a future without the former Real Madrid player. (Foot Mercato)

- Chelsea's pay structure, which sees them offer a lower basic salary but longer contracts, could scupper their hopes of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. (Sunday Mirror)

- Bournemouth are ahead of Crystal Palace to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak, but will only move for the 19-year-old if Antoine Semenyo departs amid interest from the Reds and Newcastle United. (The Sun on Sunday)