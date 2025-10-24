Open Extended Reactions

Gabriel Jesus has said his priority is to continue at Arsenal at least until June 2027, when his contract expires.

The Brazil forward, who underwent surgery on his left knee in January after sustaining an ACL injury while playing for Arsenal, is edging closer to making a return to action.

Amid ongoing rumours that he could leave the club in the next transfer window, with Arsenal relying on summer signings Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres to lead the line, Gabriel Jesus told Placar as reported in ESPN Brasil: "Every day, the [Arsenal] coach and the board say they're eager for my return.

"I don't see myself outside the club's plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it's not renewed by then, I'll be at the club at least until 2027."

Gabriel Jesus has been injured since January. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus, 28, is in his ninth full season in the Premier League and has never hidden his desire to one day return to boyhood club Palmeiras, the club he left in 2017 to sign for Manchester City.

"Palmeiras' interest will always be there, both from them and from me," Gabriel Jesus said.

"But there's been nothing formal. It's the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.

"I'm a player, and it's a little harder to say, but when I feel like returning to Brazil, which isn't the case right now, my desire is and always will be Palmeiras."

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has given an update on his recovery from what he described as "the biggest injury of my life."

"I'm feeling great, my knee is responding very well," Gabriel Jesus told Arsenal's matchday programme.

"I'm looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do.

"It's been too long ... this one is the biggest injury I've had in my life. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings.

"So now I'm at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit because I'm doing great work off the pitches, but it's tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line.

"When you can see the end it's important you don't push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready."